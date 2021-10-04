UHSM Health Share Launches Emotional Wellness Social Media Campaign for October

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UHSM Health Share, a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, empowers WeShare, a health sharing product of UHSM, along with Anne Beiler, the founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and a motivational speaker, to launch a social media emotional wellness series titled Talk About It Tuesday. Every Tuesday from October 5, 2021, until October 26, 2021, WeShare will post videos on Instagram featuring Anne Beiler, who will provide viewers with the necessary tools to strengthen and navigate their emotional wellness. This video series will be helpful for everyone, and each person who engages with the posts on social media will enter to win a free personalized book from Anne.

With emotional wellness pivotal to overall physical and mental health, the Talk About it Tuesday video series will encourage followers to be healthy, happy and involved in their communities. Through this monthly campaign, WeShare and Anne Beiler will teach people how to stay in touch with their emotions, helping them understand and unpack their feelings. Overall, the goal is to help keep viewers physically, mentally and spiritually healthy, which is of great importance before the holidays where people are notoriously most stressed and lonely.

"I'm so grateful we are focusing on emotional wellness for October," said Anne Beiler, best-selling author and WeShare speaker. "Many of us focus on our physical wellbeing, doing the necessary things to care for our bodies, but we have to remember that emotional wellness is critical to living a healthy life too."

The final session of the Talk About it Tuesday series on October 26, 2021, will include a virtual interview with Yoli Origel, the founder of Cancer Kinship. Yoli will share her own inspirational story and discuss her relationship with fear as she battled stage four breast cancer. The overall hope for this campaign is for people to realize the effects of neglecting our emotional wellness and address those issues for improved mental health.

"October is emotional wellness month, and we are thrilled to partner with Anne Beiler on such an important topic," said Chris Jin, President UHSM. "Anne has shown immense courage as she has chosen emotional wellness as a platform to share her story. UHSM is honored to have her provide tips to our members about how to focus on emotions and get through difficult times."

Additionally, everyone who engages with the videos on social media will be entered into a raffle to win a free personalized book from Anne. There will be three book winners, each to be announced every Friday throughout October.

For more information about UHSM, visit: www.uhsm.com

Engage and share the Talk About it Tuesday video series that will be posted to We Share and UHSM's social media.

https://www.instagram.com/weshareorg/

https://www.instagram.com/uhsmhealth/

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. We Share and UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.