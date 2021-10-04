Redbox Partners With Comcast’s FreeWheel to Bring Advertising Technology to Its Free Streaming Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it will partner with FreeWheel, a Comcast Company that provides global technology solutions for the future of television advertising, to integrate programmatic technology across Redbox's free streaming platforms. Through this technology, advertisers will be able to easily access and buy Redbox inventory – both nationally and locally— and target specific audiences.

Redbox offers two free streaming options – Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) which contains thousands of free movies, and FAST (Free Ad Supported Television), which has over 100 free channels. The company has been rapidly expanding both areas through content deals with studios and networks. As Redbox focuses on continuing to expand to local markets nationwide, FreeWheel’s partnership across the ecosystem will enable advertisers, demand side platforms (DSPs), and buyside systems to easily access Redbox inventory with scale and simplicity.

"Redbox selected FreeWheel for a number of reasons, including its unique industry approach to programmatic technology," said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox. "As we continue to ramp efforts in the free streaming space, we knew FreeWheel would accelerate our advertising capabilities and allow advertisers to easily micro-target viewers across all our streaming platforms. We're excited to partner with them and to further grow our business."

“Redbox has put a lot of focus on their growing advertising business, and with that comes the need to monetize their vast amount of inventory,” said Dave Clark, General Manager, FreeWheel. “We are thrilled to be working with the team at Redbox to scale their national advertising footprint across local markets, as well as facilitating unique local demand in ways that work best for their business. As FreeWheel continues to expand our focus and enable better connection across the ecosystem, Redbox is an ideal partner.”

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.