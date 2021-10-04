RGP and Kotter Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Business Transformation Initiatives

IRVINE, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RGP (Nasdaq: RGP), a next-generation global human capital firm, announced today a strategic alliance with Kotter, a global consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations lead through complex change. The partnership enables RGP and Kotter to accelerate joint business development initiatives, while building out their respective capabilities and increasing strategic value for clients.

At the center of the strategic partnership is RGP’s Return on Change™ powered by Kotter – a business transformation initiative that combines RGP’s leading change management capabilities with Kotter’s award-winning methodology and research on the emerging science of change. The joint solution enables organizations to set aside distractions and focus on achieving seemingly impossible, but achievable business transformative goals in 90 days or less.

“We are seeing businesses across every industry adopt transformation and change initiatives more rapidly than ever before amid this rapidly evolving ‘now of work’ environment,” said RGP CEO Kate Duchene. “Kotter’s credibility and expertise in the science of change – grounded in Dr. John Kotter’s empirical research at Harvard Business School over the past 40-plus years – naturally aligns with our business transformation and change management capabilities and enhances the value we provide to our clients. We are excited to integrate Kotter’s proven methodology to help our clients deliver seemingly impossible results at unprecedented speed.”

As a leading provider of agile professional services that helps clients transform their businesses and workplaces in the now of work, RGP has delivered more than 1,000 change management engagements over the past 3 years with many clients expected to undergo a significant transformation within the next 18 months. The alliance allows RGP to leverage Kotter’s trusted change leadership methodology and proven framework to enhance its consultant capabilities and accelerate client results. For Kotter, the partnership aligns its thought leadership and vision of “Millions leading, billions benefiting” with RGP’s leading change management capabilities and flexible delivery model driven by more than 5,000 professionals and consultants.

RGP’s Return on Change™ powered by Kotter helps clients achieve significant, sustainable organizational and cultural transformation by rallying people around a shared purpose and introducing new ways of working that allow them to solve business problems faster. RGP will use Kotter’s 8 Accelerators for Leading Change and 4 Key Leadership Principles, to guide clients through a transformational journey that inspires unimaginable results and strong leadership at every level.

“The high levels of uncertainty and change shaping today’s business environment call for a reimagining of strategy execution. Success will require leaders across industries to capitalize on unseen opportunities and harness the power of their entire workforce, from entry-level employees to senior executives,” said Kotter CEO Rick Western. “RGP shares Kotter’s vision for helping leaders at all levels capitalize on this unprecedented opportunity for disruption, innovation, and rethinking the way we work—and what drives that work. We are excited to partner on the Return on Change initiative and bring lasting leadership to more organizations.”

To learn more about RGP and Kotter’s joint solution, visit rgp.com/kotter-alliance.

About RGP

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP) is a next gen global human capital firm helping clients match the right professional talent needed to tackle change and transformational initiatives. Disrupting the professional services industry since 1996, RGP is the now of work—attracting the best talent in an increasingly fluid gig-oriented environment.

Based in Irvine, CA., with offices worldwide, RGP’s agile human capital model attracts top-caliber professionals with in-demand skill sets who seek a workplace environment that embraces flexibility, collaboration, and human connection. The company’s winning value proposition has made them the leading provider of agile professional services to help clients transform their businesses and workplaces. With more than 5,000 professionals, RGP annually engages over 2,100 clients internationally, including over 85% of the Fortune 100. Visit us at rgp.com.

Copyright © 2021 RGP. All rights reserved. RGP and its logo are trademarks of RGP.

About Kotter

Everyone is facing the challenge of accelerating change. Kotter is a global consulting firm that helps organizations turn that challenge into an opportunity, creating a competitive advantage by building agility and adaptability. Founded by renowned Harvard professor and best-selling author, Dr. John Kotter, the firm’s approach helps organizations mobilize their people to achieve unimaginable results at unprecedented speed. The outcome: extraordinarily fast quantitative and qualitative results in efficiencies, innovation, growth, culture, digital transformation, and other areas that inherently demand change despite what often seem like impenetrable barriers. Learn more at www.kotterinc.com.