Amartus Partners with MEF to Launch New MEF LSO API Onboarding & Interop Testing (OIT) Service

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amartus Limited, a leading provider of industry standard inter-provider automation software solutions and expert services announces general availability of its new MEF LSO API Onboarding and Interop Testing (OIT) Service. The service is designed to enable providers to accelerate LSO Sonata partner onboarding and interoperability.

The company has been appointed as a MEF Authorized Test and Certification Partner to deliver the service. As a MEF member, Amartus defined, verified, and implemented the OIT service in collaboration with MEF and its leading network, cloud, and technology provider members.

The new service introduces configurable MEF LSO Sonata-compliant software emulators that replace a more complex, lengthy implementation approach that required providers to develop their implementations directly from the standards specification documents, API definitions and developer guides.

The MEF LSO API OIT service reduces the risk of differences in provider interpretations and basic coding errors by offering providers a software-based solution with guided processes that ensure the implementations achieve a high degree of compatability with LSO Sonata standards. More importantly it offers an efficient and scalable means to onboard, test and maintain interoperability with many partners in parallel, with greatly reduced effort. The net result for providers is faster adoption, accelerated time to revenue and reduced costs

The main use for the MEF LSO OIT service buyer and seller emulators are to:

Help service providers gain familiarity with LSO Sonata APIs by running default configurations to test requests and responses for different product payloads.

Perform self-assessment during LSO Sonata API implementation by testing against the MEF OIT service LSO Sonata emulators.

Create partner-specific emulator configurations to share with each partner for interoperability testing

Load partner-specific configurations shared by partners for interoperability testing

The advantages of the service, which were identified in a recent Proof of Concept (MEF PoC 137), include:

Achieve a significant reduction in the time and effort for testing of LSO Sonata API implementations.

Realize an estimated 80% - 90% reduction in cost and effort of on-boarding a partner.

Scale the number of partners that can be on-boarded in parallel by an estimated 10 times.

The MEF LSO OIT Service emulators are built on Amartus’ nBrace™ Inter-Provider Service Automation Software, a comprehensive, standards-based solution that enables providers to implement MEF LSO Sonata APIs at a fraction of the time and cost of developing it themselves. The service concept was developed by the MEF Commercial and Business Committee and first showcased as a MEF 2021 Proof of Concept (MEF PoC 137), which Amartus developed in collaboration with two leading providers.

“The MEF LSO OIT service is a key component of the suite of new programs and resources designed to help MEF members along their LSO Sonata adoption journey. It was identified as a 'must-have' for efficient, scalable partner interoperability testing by the majority of member respondents in our recent LSO Sonata adoption survey,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, MEF.

“The introduction of the MEF LSO API OIT service is very timely. As we move from the early to mainstream adoption of the LSO Sonata API standard its critically important that we can shorten the implementation, development, and partner interop cycles for providers,” said Michael Kearns – Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Amartus. “We are in a unique position with our nBrace software solution and our deep involvement in the development of the standard to be able provide such a service to MEF.”

More information on the service can be found here: MEF LSO API Onboarding and Interoperability Test (OIT) Service

About Amartus

Amartus is a leading provider of expertise and solutions in network and cloud automation and orchestration software. Founded in 2003, the company is recognized as an industry innovator for its active pursuit and contribution to cutting-edge technologies, open architectures, and industry standards developments (MEF, TM Forum and ETSI). We have a proven track record working with a global customer and partner base of service providers, solution providers, and enterprises to accelerate their digital and network transformation. For more information, visit www.amartus.com