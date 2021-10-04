Hexion Joins the United Nations Global Compact

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexion Inc., a leading producer of adhesives, coatings and composite resins, today announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

The UN Global Compact challenges companies to conduct business responsibly by aligning their operations and strategies with the UN’s Ten Principles which pertain to human rights, labor, environmental practices and anti-corruption. It also commits companies to take actions to advance broader social benefits, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With more than 14,000 companies in over 160 countries participating, the UN Global Compact holds members to the highest sustainability standards.

“We are proud to join forces with the United Nations Global Compact in an effort to further accelerate our sustainability efforts,” said Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Many of Hexion’s sustainability goals have been developed to strategically align with the UN SDGs. With this membership, we plan to continue implementing practices that align with these objectives for the betterment of our communities and the environment.”

Participation in the UN Global Compact requires signatories to report yearly on their commitment to the universal sustainability principles and development goals. Hexion’s annual Sustainability Report will outline the company’s ongoing efforts and progress. To learn more about the UN Global Compact, visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc., its products and sustainability is available at www.hexion.com.