LeaseWorks Debuts Aeris Portal with Launch Customer FTAI Aviation

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeaseWorks®, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions and support services to the aviation industry, kicking off its presence at the ISTAT EMEA conference held in Edinburgh, U.K., announced the launch customer, FTAI Aviation, a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI), for its recently rolled out Aeris Portal™.

The new software product that digitally transforms the ways in which lessors collaborate and exchange information with customers is being deployed to enhance FTAI Aviation’s customer interaction through a digital experience.

“Digitization has brought new ways for lessors to engage customers and serve their demanding information needs 24x7,” said Angela Balzano, LeaseWorks’ Director of Product Management. “User self-service experiences in the e-commerce world have set high customer expectations of being able to have the same information transparency while doing business.”

In response, lessors, like FTAI Aviation, are reinventing themselves through digital transformation, augmenting their capabilities to better serve the ever-increasing, real-time information needs of customers, while opening new opportunities to upsell, cross-sell and focus sales teams on closing deals rather than chasing the information demands.

Faced with an increasingly challenging operating environment, compounded by the ongoing effects of the pandemic, FTAI Aviation is strategically targeting digital growth to gain a competitive advantage among lessors as a technology centric leasing platform.

“At FTAI Aviation, we recognize the importance of providing customers with access to real time data. The Aeris Portal integrates our leasing platform and The Module Store in one location for customers to access,” commented David Moreno, Chief Operating Officer of FTAI Aviation. “We were looking to provide unparalleled convenience and efficiency to our customer base. We found that in the Aeris Portal.”

FTAI Aviation and LeaseWorks collaborated to implement the new portal solution, enabling the lessor’s customers to:

Search for real-time asset inventory to streamline fleet planning;

Submit utilization files electronically to cut down invoice turnaround times;

Centralize invoice aging to bring transparency around payment delays; and

View individual asset profiles, including shop visit information and MR funds allocations.

“With the automation and support of LeaseWorks’ digital platform, we now let customers find information on their terms – whatever they need, and whenever they need it,” added Moreno.

Core to Aeris Portal is the capability to make it easier for lessors to bring commercial, contracts, and technical teams together to deliver a unified digital experience for airline customers. The portal integrates LeaseWorks’ market-leading Asset and CRM products to deliver a self-service, data-centric tool to meet ever-increasing information needs — from furnishing data about asset availability for the marketing phase to executing aircraft returns.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with FTAI Aviation as the launch customer for Aeris Portal,” said Haseem Vazhayil, President & Chief Executive Officer of LeaseWorks. “Lessors have always been at the forefront in their approach to serve the time-sensitive and information needs of their customers. With Aeris Portal, they will be able to better serve customers spread across the globe, with a readily scalable, easy-to-use, and customer-friendly digital platform.”

Read the client case study at https://lease-works.com/c/ftai-aviation-adopts-leaseworks-portal.

About LeaseWorks

LeaseWorks® provides cloud-based products and services to the aviation leasing community, with solutions for both lessors and airlines. Aeris MATCH™ helps lessors more quickly and effectively deploy their aviation assets with airlines around the globe. Aeris ASSET™ allows both lessors and airlines to manage the intricate details of aviation leases. These are the first two of a suite of products that will constitute a full-life-cycle portal for managing leased aviation assets. www.lease-works.com

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.