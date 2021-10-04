Oxford Finance Closes Credit Facility with Endodontic Practice Partners

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Finance LLC ("Oxford"), a leading specialty finance firm focused on healthcare services and life sciences companies worldwide, today announced the closing of a senior credit facility and revolving line of credit to Endodontic Practice Partners ("EPP" or "the Company"), a River Cities Capital ("River Cities") portfolio company.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance acquisitions, refinance existing debt, and provide ongoing working capital and growth capital needs. Oxford Finance is the sole lead arranger and administrative agent in the transaction.

EPP provides specialized business resources to meet each of its affiliated endodontic practices' unique needs. The Company's founders have a combined 60 years of clinical and operational expertise in dentistry and are dedicated to creating a nationwide network of leading endodontic practices by providing shared resources and infrastructure to help practices grow and succeed under their individual brand.

"EPP was founded to provide world-class support and meet the unique needs of endodontists," said Tracy S. Maziek, head of healthcare services at Oxford. "The affiliated endodontists are able to focus on clinical skills and patient care while EPP supports the business side of their practice. With the backing of an established, healthcare-focused sponsor, the Company is positioned for steady growth in additional markets."

"We are pleased to partner with River Cities and Oxford—both firms are distinguished with extensive experience in the healthcare industry," commented Sam Hutcheson, CEO of EPP. "The additional capital will allow EPP to continue welcoming new practices and further support our affiliated endodontists who receive all the benefits of joining a larger group of specialists while maintaining equity and control of their practice."

"Oxford's support has been essential in our overall growth strategy," added Parag Rathi of River Cities Capital. "The team was efficient in securing the right financing terms for our needs and quickly recognized EPP's attractive market niche."

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. In recent years, Oxford has originated over $6 billion in loans, with lines of credit ranging from $5 million to $150 million. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., with additional offices in San Diego, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; and the greater Boston and New York City areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com

About Endodontic Practice Partners

One of the fastest growing support organizations in the U.S., Endodontic Practice Partners is building a network of private endodontic practices that strive to deliver best-in-class patient experiences. We collaborate with our endodontic partners to provide business support in areas where it will reduce administrative burden to enhance patient care, the patient experience, and drive value for the practices. Our affiliated endodontists maintain their individuality so they continue to treat patients under their brand with the strength of EPP behind them, helping them realize their goals and vision sooner. Learn more on our website: http://www.endopracticepartners.com.

About River Cities Capital

River Cities (RCC) is a growth equity firm building high-potential healthcare companies by leveraging the unique interplay of our segments of focus: medical device, healthcare services and healthcare IT. We are dedicated to investing on the right side of healthcare, growing companies that enable clinicians to improve the delivery of care and the experiences and outcomes for the patients. We seek to be a business partner first and a capital provider second, investing significant human capital to leverage our domain expertise, a network of healthcare thought leaders and deep relationships with health systems assembled over our 27-year history. For more information, please visit rccf.com.