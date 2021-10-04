Recover™ and Polopiqué create a new partnership to accelerate circular fashion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a new multi-year agreement, two innovators within the textile industry, Recover™ and Polopiqué, have partnered together to achieve sustainable manufacturing and provide end-to-end solutions for the fashion industry.

Polopiqué is a leading textiles company that distinguishes itself by its innovation and verticality. The Portuguese company masters all stages of the textile production process, from spinning, weaving and finishing, to the design and commercialization of high-quality products. By incorporating Recover™ fiber into its process, the two companies can support brands and retailers at every step in the supply chain and create an easy solution for brands to produce fully sustainable apparel, at scale.

The Portuguese company is dedicated to scaling through the sustainable vertical integration of its production cycle into the industry's value chain and its products to date contain at least 50% organic cotton and GRS certified recycled polyester. With the adoption of Recover´s lowest-impact recycled cotton fiber, the company will further reduce its ecological footprint.

By partnering together, the two companies also offer an increased global reach and proximity to the customer, with Polopiqué already exporting to 47 countries and working with 1065 partners worldwide and Recover™ creating new production hubs in Bangladesh and Pakistan in 2021, to support the current market demand.

Polopiqué and Recover™ bring decades of combined experience in their respective fields in the textile industry. Under the new partnership, they both provide brands with the opportunity to take advantage of Recover’s recycled cotton fibers across its product lines, as well as helping them reach their sustainability goals and combat the environmental issues that the use of cotton creates.

About Recover™

Recover™ is a leading material sciences company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with over a 70-year history in the textile industry, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets. Recover™ was honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 in the Sustainability and Materials categories.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About Polopiqué

Polopiqué was born in 1996 and is now a global reference in the textile sector. The company distinguishes itself by its innovation, sustainability, and verticality. It is one of the few completely vertical textile companies, controlling production from spinning, weaving/knitting and finishing to sewing. It produces for the largest fashion groups around the world, including Inditex.

For more information visit https://www.polopique.pt