Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Regulatory Approvals

CANFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FMNB), the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (“Farmers National Bank”), today announced that it has received regulatory approvals, including approval from The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, necessary to complete the proposed merger of Cortland Bancorp (“Cortland”) with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary IV, LLC (“Merger Sub”), a newly-formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Farmers (the “Merger”) pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of June 22, 2021 by and between Farmers, Cortland and Merger Sub (the “Merger Agreement”), and the related merger of Cortland’s wholly-owned subsidiary bank, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company, with and into Farmers National Bank. Subject to the approval of the Merger by the shareholders of Cortland, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions contained in the Merger Agreement, the Merger is expected to be completed in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with over $3.3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at June 30, 2021 were $3.1 billion.

ABOUT CORTLAND BANCORP

Cortland is a financial holding company headquartered in Cortland, Ohio. Founded in 1892, the bank subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company conducts business through 13 full-service community banking offices located in the counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio and a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. For additional information about Cortland Bank visit http://www.cortlandbank.com.

