Calibrant Energy Strengthens its Distributed Energy Capabilities with the Addition of Kenyon Energy’s Senior Management Team and Project Pipeline

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calibrant Energy (“Calibrant”), a leading distributed energy company deploying the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model, today announced a transaction with Kenyon Energy (“Kenyon”), a national developer, owner and operator of distributed solar energy projects. Through the transaction, Calibrant will hire Kenyon’s senior management team and acquire the rights to Kenyon’s pipeline of projects.

As part of the transaction, Kenyon’s Chairman and CEO, Clay Biddinger, will become a board advisor to Calibrant and Kenyon’s President, Ray Gonzalez, will assume the title of Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Development of Calibrant. The Kenyon team will join Calibrant effective October 4th, 2021. The addition of the Kenyon team will introduce significant efficiencies that benefit Calibrant customers and give Calibrant greater capacity to scale its offerings.

“ Kenyon’s industry-leading team will enhance Calibrant’s ability to quickly and efficiently deploy customized energy solutions and deliver even greater value to clients,” said Chris Archer, a Calibrant Board Member and Head of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (“GIG”) Americas. “ Kenyon’s deep expertise makes Calibrant more flexible and faster, which are critical to furthering our goal of growing our leadership position in distributed energy and supporting the green transition by introducing clients to innovative energy solutions.”

“ Since founding Kenyon in 2009, our team has established itself as a leading financier, owner and operator of distributed solar assets across 26 states while successfully delivering reliable clean energy to its premier list of public and private sector clients,” Biddinger said. “ Joining the Calibrant team will allow us to provide a broader spectrum of technologies and services to our partners, and the backing by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, Siemens’ Smart Infrastructure and Siemens Financial Services gives us access to best-in-class financing and technology support to continue delivering impactful energy solutions for our clients.”

“ We see tremendous opportunity in joining Calibrant and are excited to introduce our partners to our expanded offering,” said Ray Gonzalez, President of Kenyon. “ Calibrant shares our commitment to simplifying the green energy transition and we look forward to leveraging the resources and tailored financing solutions provided by Calibrant’s parent companies, Siemens and Macquarie, that will help clients achieve their energy goals.”

Launched in October 2020, Calibrant is a joint venture between Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), Siemens Smart Infrastructure, and Siemens Financial Services, that plans, designs, builds, owns, and operates onsite energy production and storage assets for clients at no upfront cost. In doing so, Calibrant delivers cost savings, cost certainty, resilience and low-cost energy grid augmentation. Calibrant employs a wide range of best-in-class technologies in solar, integrated solar-battery solutions, hybrid systems, standalone batteries, microgrids, combined heat and power, and centralized heating and cooling infrastructure upgrades.

Despite projected COVID-19 impacts, the United States distributed energy / EaaS market is expected to reach over $19 billion over the next five years as demand remains strong for offerings that increase energy efficiency and resilience with minimal balance sheet impact.

About Calibrant Energy

Calibrant Energy is a total energy partner that simplifies the transition toward energy decarbonization and decentralization. Calibrant Energy creates smart energy solutions for companies and institutions by integrating the latest energy technologies with adaptive financing. Calibrant Energy brings together global innovators in energy, Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI), Siemens Financial Services (SFS) groups and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, to deliver distributed energy solutions that help achieve commercial, sustainability and strategic goals. Calibrant Energy’s mission is to provide reliable, high-quality, and transformational energy solutions with end-to-end services. For more information, visit www.calibrantenergy.com.

About Kenyon Energy

Kenyon Energy is a leading financier, owner and operator of solar energy projects in the United States. Kenyon Energy takes great pride in providing excellent customer service, while developing cost-effective, turnkey, and creative solar energy solutions for a diverse set of customers, including utilities, municipalities, schools and universities, federal and state government facilities, small and large industrial facilities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.kenyonenergy.com