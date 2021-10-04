BigCommerce Announces New Partner Integration With Chargify to Deliver Subscription Management Services for U.S. Merchants Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced a new native integration with Chargify, a leading billing and subscription management platform for B2B SaaS companies. In collaboration with developer Ebizio, the joint Chargify integration provides BigCommerce B2B and/or B2C merchants with a comprehensive solution to manage, track and analyze subscription activity to decrease churn and strengthen customer relationships to influence lifetime value of selling online.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many B2B SaaS companies expanded their business models with ecommerce offerings,” said Barrow Hamilton, chief product officer of Chargify. “Enabling B2B companies to go to market with any business model is Chargify’s primary objective, and Chargify is the natural next step in that process. It provides a powerful recurring billing and subscription management suite for these hybrid B2B2C companies to support their most complex billing and pricing models."

With a one-click install, merchants can use Open Source Checkout to sell their products on subscription directly through their BigCommerce store, removing the need to change existing third-party systems that rely on orders, inventory or customer goal tracking. Merchants can also quickly introduce subscription options to their customers without costly development work. Customers with subscription, non-subscription and varying subscription frequency items in their cart are then able to easily checkout in a single transaction. Merchants can also monitor and analyze their revenue growth in real-time with Chargify’s reporting features.

Key benefits include:

Out-of-the-box integration to help merchants get products to market faster and start selling and billing customers to drive revenue.

Centralized dashboard to give merchants a single location to access, manage, analyze and report on all activity such as subscription revenue, customers, products, and more.

One-click install via BigCommerce's Open Source Checkout to keep subscription data in one location and prevent merchants from having to change existing third-party systems that rely on orders, inventory or customer goal tracking.

“Our partnership with Chargify further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Chargify and Ebizio both share our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

The partnership comes at a time when B2B brands are increasingly looking to subscription ecommerce to boost sales. According to UnivDatos Market Insights, the global subscription ecommerce market is anticipated to reach $478 billion by 2025, displaying an explosive CAGR of 68.0% over the forecast period (2019-2025)1.

“While consumers have already adopted the idea of subscribing to products through their preferred ecommerce stores, we believe that businesses will follow suit and become more comfortable with purchasing their products on a subscription basis,” said Brian Antczak, owner of Ebizio. “With BigCommerce being the best Open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2B companies, and Chargify being a powerful B2B-centric subscription platform, the integration between the two only makes sense.”

About Chargify

Founded in 2009, Chargify is a globally-recognized leader in the recurring billing and subscription management space. Chargify has helped thousands of businesses manage millions of offers that drive billions in annual revenue. Chargify removes billing bottlenecks and gives front, corner, and back office teams the speed and flexibility to grow faster.

Over the past decade, Chargify has continued to expand its offerings to address the complexities of the entire subscription lifecycle: recurring billing, subscription management, revenue retention, prepaid subscriptions, revenue operations, and events-based billing. Learn more about Chargify at www.chargify.com.

About Ebizio

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ebizio is an applications development firm that specializes in solutions for eCommerce merchants on the BigCommerce platform. Their flagship application, Ebizio Checkout, also utilizes BigCommerce’s Open Source Checkout to provide merchants with a suite of powerful B2B checkout solutions. For more information, please visit https://Ebizio.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.