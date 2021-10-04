Replica Partners with Cuebiq to Empower Cities and Businesses with Geospatial Insights to Navigate Covid-19 Decision-Making

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Replica, a data platform for the built environment, has partnered in a multi-year exclusive deal beginning this fall with Cuebiq, a leading geospatial and mobility intelligence company, to help cities, governments, and the private sector better plan for the effects of Covid-19 and other possible scenarios with local and global impact.

The partnership with Cuebiq will enable Replica to provide customers with the most accurate, reliable, and up-to-date information available on where people live, work, and shop. This data is essential for understanding how the Covid-19 pandemic is changing cities, towns, and communities across the country. The old ways of planning the built environment are no longer up to the task — slow, outdated data can’t solve the problems we face today and into the future.

Replica will have access to Cuebiq’s real-time offline behavior data, via its privacy-preserving platform, Workbench. Replica’s tools and insights will leverage Cuebiq intelligence to help clients understand how the Covid-19 pandemic is changing cities, towns, and communities across the country, to empower informed decision-making, optimize transportation and land use, and create places that serve everyone.

“In a rapidly changing world where the effects of the pandemic are felt every day, the need for high quality detailed insights into how people move and spend only becomes more crucial for effective decision making, so we are pleased to partner with Cuebiq to help our customers solve today’s most pressing challenges,” said Nick Bowden, CEO at Replica. “And just as important is that our partnership is about more than mobility –- it represents two industry leaders who are firmly committed to the protection of individual privacy and the ethical use of mobile location data.”

This fall, Replica is releasing the country's first post-lockdown travel demand models, which incorporate remote work behavior, and will allow customers to study new and emerging patterns of mobility. Customers will have access to:

Weekly estimates of how many people are working from home vs. commuting for every census tract in the country, and pre-pandemic data so customers can see how this compares to a pre-Covid baseline.

Weekly estimates of vehicle miles traveled (VMT) for every census tract in the country as well as pre-pandemic data for comparison.

Active transportation data (walking and biking) incorporated into weekly Trends data so customers can better understand today’s ever-changing commute patterns.

“We are thrilled to partner with Replica and provide the data necessary for it to deliver actionable insights to clients without sacrificing user privacy,” said Antonio Tormarchio, CEO and Founder of Cuebiq. “We look forward to working together to help businesses with decision-making and governments nationwide make the best use of available infrastructure funds.”

About Replica

Replica is a data platform for the built environment that makes complex, rapidly-changing urban ecosystems easier to understand. By combining powerful data insights with an uncompromising approach to privacy, Replica provides a holistic view into the ways mobility, land use, and economic activity intersect. Data from Replica helps customers accurately assess needs, develop solutions, and forecast the impacts of future planning decisions. Replica’s tools and insights are used by some of the largest transportation, mass transit, and budgeting agencies across the United States — and their partners in the private sector — to optimize mobility and create places that serve everyone. For more information, visit www.replicahq.com

About Cuebiq

Cuebiq is a leading geospatial and mobility intelligence company that empowers businesses, investors and public sector entities to make data-driven decisions through its platform, Workbench. At the forefront of industry privacy standards, Cuebiq has built a data-neutral ecosystem that makes open innovation accessible under strict, explicit opt-in data collection policies. In an effort to enhance quality of life across the globe, Cuebiq also partners with academic and research institutions on humanitarian initiatives such as natural-disaster relief, epidemiology and Covid-19 response with its Data For Good program. To learn more, visit: www.cuebiq.com.