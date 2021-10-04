Sequans and iBASIS Join Forces to Provide Global Cellular Connectivity for Worldwide Deployments of Massive IoT Applications

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules, today announced that iBASIS Global Access for Things™ is now available in its Monarch 2 GM02S NEKTAR development Kit (EVK). Through the collaboration, Sequans’ customers will be able to immediately connect their devices and select mobile networks offering Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technologies leveraging iBASIS global reach.

Monarch 2 GM02S NEKTAR EVK can be offered with the iBASIS Global Access for Things™ to enable cellular IoT access ( LTE-M, and NB-IoT) worldwide, leveraging the iBASIS single global, remotely programmable GSMA-standard eSIM/eUICC technology and instant connectivity. The iBASIS eSIM allows developers to quickly get their development kit connected to a cellular network almost anywhere in the world. The open eSIM technology includes Mobile Network Selection Logic, multi-operator profiles, and localized Packet Gateways that are used to create tailored connectivity plans for each specific IoT application.

Monarch 2 GM02S module is based on Sequans’ second-generation Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT chip, which is designed and optimized for massive IoT. It features industry-leading low power consumption, a GSMA-compliant EAL5+ secure enclave for iSIM, and global deployment capability. The module is delivered with a full-featured EVK: Monarch 2 GM02S NEKTAR EVK.

“We are pleased to collaborate with iBASIS and have their powerful eSIM connectivity enabled on our Monarch family modules,” said Didier Dutronc, EVP of Sequans’ massive IoT business unit. “iBASIS enables universal connectivity and innovative IoT solutions to deploy worldwide.”

“We are delighted to partner with Sequans on the latest and advanced low power consumption module with forward-looking security features for LTE-M and NB-IoT with our eSIM technology,” adds Nicolas Barret, Managing Director, iBASIS. “We are thrilled to work together to respond to the exploding demand for global connectivity from massive and critical IoT applications such as transportation, trackers, and smart buildings.”

SAMEA-Innovation, a French start-up, is leveraging the new collaboration with Sequans and iBASIS: its wireless sensors are designed to optimize energy consumption and monitor air quality. SAMEA-Innovation is now integrating Sequans Monarch module and iBASIS cellular connectivity. A live demo of the connected sensor SENSORIIS® will be demonstrated at the Salon IoT-MtoM in Paris, October 5-6, Stand# I19.

During this IoT event, Alexandre Pebereau, TOFANE GLOBAL | iBASIS CEO, will open the 5G and IoT Forum on Tuesday October 5th at 9.30 AM, highlighting the 5G promises for the IoT markets. Register as our VIP Guest.

ABOUT iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator, Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations, and a leading Carrier Cloud Communications player and IoT solution provider. iBASIS provides the end-to-end Global Access for Things™ connectivity solution, delivering single source cellular IoT access (LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT) worldwide provisioned through GSMA-standard eSIM/eUICC technology. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

ABOUT SEQUANS

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In