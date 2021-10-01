ASM Global Set to Unveil Spectacular Capital One Hall Tonight, One of the Country’s Most Unique Private/Public Venue Partnerships … It Also Will Have a Golf Course on the Roof

Capital One Hall will open in October 2021. It encompasses a 1,600-seat performance hall designed for Broadway productions, comedy and concerts; The Vault: A 225-seat Black Box theatre; The Perch: A rooftop green space with a stage, Starr Hill Biergarten and more; and event space. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When the curtain rises tonight with a performance by Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban in the debut of the ASM-managed and operated Capital One Hall theatre, it represents the culmination of a five-year partnership journey between the community, ArtsFairfax and Capital One.

It's also the first venue on earth to “bring the roof down” in ways heretofore never imagined.

Indeed, it’s a roof like no other roof ever created. Dubbed “The Perch,” as the centerpiece of Capital One Center, The Perch is a sprawling 2.5-acre sky garden and a public park soaring above Tysons, Virginia. Imagined as a gathering place for not only Capital One staff and guests, “aerial park” is open to the public and offers several features like Starr Hill Biergarten, the Sky Bark dog park, a grand lawn, sculpture garden and a one-of-a-kind rooftop 18-hole putt-putt course coming soon.

ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “We couldn’t be prouder to add the magnificent Capital One Hall edifice—which is one of the most beautiful, innovative and remarkable venues in the world to ASM’s industry-leading premiere portfolio of worldwide properties. It sits at the crossroads of live entertainment and amazing community engagement. There’s nothing else quite like it.”

Capital One Hall is the heart of Capital One Center, a new 24.5-acre, mixed-use urban redevelopment. Situated among The Watermark Hotel and street-focused retail in the growing Tysons East neighborhood, the 125,000-square-foot Capital One Hall is comprised of a variety of public spaces to host a range of large and small events such as Broadway productions, concert tours, comedians, Fairfax County nonprofit arts organizations, social events and business meetings.

Conspicuously clad in bright white marble among a sea of glass-lined skyscrapers, Capital One Hall’s lustrous exterior facade is punctuated with vertical windows carefully embedded in the folds of the building’s envelope to catch and reflect light into the public spaces and atrium.

Capital One Hall’s major event spaces include:

The Main Theater , featuring 1,600 seats and a stage with an orchestra pit and fly system, a state-of-the-art sound system and optimum sightlines from any seat in the house.

featuring 1,600 seats and a stage with an orchestra pit and fly system, a state-of-the-art sound system and optimum sightlines from any seat in the house. The Vault , a Black Box theatre, which has a capacity of 225 and is ideal for smaller, multi-disciplinary performances and presentations.

, a Black Box theatre, which has a capacity of 225 and is ideal for smaller, multi-disciplinary performances and presentations. The Atrium, a versatile space comprised of four stories with space for up to 1,200 people standing or 550 people seated, which can be configured to suit a wide range of events ranging from corporate meetings to cabaret productions.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, conventions and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.

About Capital One Hall

