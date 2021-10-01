AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Triangle Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Triangle Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Triangle Life) (Bermuda) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” (Excellent) pca. The outlook assigned to these PCAs is stable.

The PCAs reflect Triangle Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Triangle Life is a start-up life insurer domiciled in Bermuda, which plans to provide protection and savings products to high-net-worth (HNW) individuals globally.

The very strong balance sheet assessment is underpinned by AM Best’s expectation that Triangle Life will maintain risk-adjusted capitalisation comfortably in excess of the minimum required for the strongest assessment, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), over the five-year start-up period, supported by capital injections from committed shareholders. Based on current projections, AM Best expects the company to report significant surpluses over local solvency requirements with reference to the Bermuda Solvency Capital Requirement over the same period. AM Best considers dependence on reinsurance, for some of the company’s products, an offsetting factor to the assessment. However, the programme, as currently structured, is deemed appropriate and is expected to be placed with reinsurance partners of excellent credit quality, which partially mitigates the associated risks.

Triangle Life’s adequate operating performance assessment is based on its well-defined business plans, its robust pricing process and product features designed to reduce product risk. Operating losses are expected while the company scales its expense base, with profits unlikely to be reported before the fourth year of operations.

The company’s business profile benefits from the anticipated opportunity in the HNW life insurance industry. Execution risk, and in particular risks relating to market acceptance for a new entrant, are considered high, although they should be partially mitigated by the experience and track record of the management team. The company’s digital offering, and absence of legacy systems, is expected to be a source of competitive advantage.

The company is expected to implement best practices of risk management and governance. AM Best expects ERM capabilities to remain commensurate to the company’s risk profile over time.

This PCA was the result of an accepted appeal from Triangle Life.

This press release relates to Preliminary Credit Assessments that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all assessment information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual assessments referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating and Assessment opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.