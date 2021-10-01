AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company and Farmers Reinsurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company (FNWL) (Bellevue, WA). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Farmers Reinsurance Company (Farmers Re) (Woodland Hills, CA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect FNWL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also recognize the continued strategic value FNWL provides to its ultimate parent, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Additionally, FNWL’s ratings are supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization being maintained at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), the company’s historically positive earnings trend and material contributions to the overall group in terms of new business value and operating profits. Partially mitigating factors include the COVID-19 mortality related headwinds, relatively flat premium trends and high use of reinsurance through highly rated unaffiliated and affiliated entities.

The ratings of Farmers Re reflects its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the company’s strategic importance to the Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

