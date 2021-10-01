Igloo to Donate 100% of the Sales Price of 2022 Playmate Calendars Sold to the American Cancer Society

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of and support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October 1–31, 2021, Igloo will donate 100% of the sales price from its 2022 Playmate Calendar sold on igloocoolers.com to the American Cancer Society, a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. This special-edition, 12-month calendar — featuring original Igloo Playmate photography spanning 50 years — is available now with free ground shipping at igloocoolers.com/playmatecalendar.

“Continuing on with our recently formed tradition of donating the sales from our Igloo Playmate Calendar, we’re proud to support the mission of the American Cancer Society — to free the world from cancer,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “By establishing our donation period during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we hope to offer our consumers the opportunity to make a donation to this important cause while getting a cool calendar for themselves in return — featuring fun, vintage Igloo photos and quirky holidays to celebrate in 2022!”

Igloo’s 2022 Playmate Calendar celebrates the world’s most famous cooler: The Playmate. Each month within the 12-month calendar features original Igloo photography — from advertisements and catalogs — throughout the Playmate cooler’s 50-year history. This special-edition calendar also includes all standard U.S. holidays and nontraditional holidays, like National BBQ Day and National Take a Hike Day, to encourage everyone to do fun activities with others throughout the year.

Visit igloocoolers.com/playmatecalendar through October 31, 2021 to shop Igloo’s 2022 Playmate Calendar and take part in donating to the American Cancer Society.

Each Igloo Playmate Calendar sold from October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021, the American Cancer Society® will receive $7.00. For each Igloo Playmate Calendar given away from October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021, the American Cancer Society® will receive $1.00. The American Cancer Society does not endorse any service or product. These funds are restricted to the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer awareness and support program of work.

