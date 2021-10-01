Analytics Insight Announces ‘The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology’ in September 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analytics Insight has named ‘The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2021’ in its September magazine issue. The issue is focusing on outstanding leaders who have broken barriers and achieved success by utilizing technology to its fullest.

The magazine issue recognizes ten powerful women leaders who are reimaging the internet and technology by introducing trailblazing innovations. By resisting oppression and carving out a position for themselves in the male-dominated tech sphere, these trailblazing leaders are gaining traction over their notable works. They are also at the forefront of leading digital transformation by taking possibilities, challenges, and logical problems into consideration, and maintaining composure through their strong technological background and leadership qualities. Here is the list of the 10 most impactful women in technology who are breaking the glass ceiling and making it big in tech in 2021.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Shanthi Chandrasekar, Executive Vice President and Head of the Strategic Business Operations for APAC at Bahwan CyberTek (BCT). Over the past 23+ years, her repertoire of skills has centered on strategy, data analytics, artificial intelligence, governance, program management, and digital transformation. Shanthi works closely with the Group CEO on corporate strategies including acquisitions, new business lines, and quality assurance of large business transformation programs.

This issue further includes,

Cindy Nicholson: Cindy Nicholson is the Chief Executive Officer of serendipID. With a thirst for innovation, she remains abreast of digital trends. Aligning technology with relevant business concepts, Cindy brings together the key elements of success for organisations.

Leanne Bonner-Cooke MBE: Leanne Bonner-Cooke MBE is the Founder and CEO of e-bate Limited. With a passion for business transformation using innovative software, e-bate Limited came out as Leanne’s brainchild.

Mithila Holla: Mithila Holla is the General Manager of Product Management and Marketing at Trinity Mobility Pvt. Ltd. In her role, she heads the product management, UX design, technical publications, and marketing teams to work across six segments.

Tika Sylvia: Tika Sylvia is the Vice President of marketing and communication at Kata.ai. She is a mission-oriented, technically sophisticated professional marketeer and an ecosystem-builder with over 10 years of background in various industries.

Virginia Liu: Virginia Liu is the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Ecosystems at Agora. Extremely impressed by Agora’s founder and CEO, Tony Zhao’s vision, she decided to join the company to grow its developer community.

Joann O’Brien: Joann O’Brien is the Vice President of Digital Ecosystems at TM Forum. Her current position brings her back to her roots in leveraging technology to make a difference for lives and businesses, embarking on their digital transformation journey.

Alya J. Franklin: Alya J. Franklin is the Partner and Co-founder of Aleada Consulting. In her role, she is responsible for leading a variety of advisory projects in privacy compliance and information security governance.

Whitney Wolfe Herd: Whitney Wolfe Herd is the Founder and CEO of Bumble. She is the youngest self-made women billionaire in the world. Whitney started the female-first dating app in 2014 after leaving an executive role at Tinder.

Vivienne Ming: Vivienne Ming is the Founder and Executive Chair of Socos Labs. She is also a theoretical neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and author. Vivienne launched Socos Labs to combine her varied work with that of other creative experts and expand their impact.

"In the 21st century, women have successfully risen above every cliche, not only in the field of technology and science but in every walk in life. Although the number of women in IT and technology roles is dramatically lower than that of men, many women tech leaders are working to fill the gender gap. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate the most impactful women tech leaders who are encompassing the future with their digital contributions and providing opportunities for fellow women employees," says Adilin Beatrice, Senior Analyst at Analytics Insight.

