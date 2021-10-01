Cymbiotika Appoints New Advisory Board Members as the Company Continues to Grow and Support Demand for High Quality Organic Supplementation and Skincare

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced that it has appointed five new members to its advisory board to deepen the company’s expertise. Joining are Asher Milgrom, Ph.D., CEO & Chief Scientist, AMA Regen Med & Skincare, Tia Kansara, Co-founder of Kansara Hackney Ltd and CEO of Replenish Earth Ltd, Eric Y Chang, MD, Interventional Pain, Sports Medicine, Rehabilitation & Regenerative Medicine, Rafael Gonzalez, Ph. D; Senior Vice President of Research & Development, TheBioBox & RESTEM and Dr. Valerie Kanter, DMD, MS.

"For Cymbiotika to continue to grow and successfully guide our customers as they strive for the latest science and thinking around organic and natural supplementation and skincare, we need a wide range of strategic advisors with recent and relevant expertise that spans health science and wellness. That's exactly what we've done in assembling this board," said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. "We are delighted to welcome Asher, Tia, Eric, Rafael and Valerie to our team of expert advisors."

“I have committed my life to seeking knowledge and truth while advocating for keen discernment in all areas of life, including studies in Eastern and Western medicine, orthomolecular medicine, epigenetics, physiology, nutrition, detoxification, biodynamic agriculture, and philosophy with the mission to awake a higher potential contained within each of us,” said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “I have tremendous respect and admiration for the range of practice and expertise that our new board members will bring to help our customers own their health through proper nutritional supplementation and sound education.”

Asher Milgrom PhD founded and funded AMA Regenerative Medicine & Skincare. He’s the principal architect of the corporation’s business strategies, as well as the principal scientist behind its unique medical protocols. Along with his wife, Alice Pien MD, Asher developed advanced, holistic, “multiple-modality” medical protocols for a wide variety of laser procedures that produce extraordinary clinical results while requiring minimal patient downtime. Strong proponents of an Integrative approach to medicine, which includes homeopathic and naturopathic medicine, AMA Regenerative Medicine & Skincare utilizes high potency vitamin IV therapy, an array of over 30 advanced lasers, Hyperbaric Oxygen treatments, Ozone therapies, Peptide therapies and Apheresis blood filtration to name just a few. Their newest industry-leading innovations are in the arena of advanced stem cell therapies, wherein they treat a wide spectrum of debilitating conditions, from degenerated joints to Parkinson's and Autism.

Tia Kansara is the co-founder of Kansara Hackney Ltd, the first ISO-certified sustainable lifestyle consultancy, and CEO of Replenish Earth Ltd, a cause and a collective action to protect the global commons. She is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and the youngest to ever receive the Royal Institute British Architects honorary fellowship. Hailed amongst the Top 100 most influential leaders in Tech by the Financial Times and Inclusive Boards, her clients include Coca Cola, Bloomberg, the European Commission, Forbes, Formula One, MIT, and Siemens. Her publications in peer-reviewed journals range from sustainable cities to human performance health and well-being, presenting her findings at conferences internationally through social media. She has been invited to advise on sustainable cities for the government and private sector as well as at conferences around the world. In 2012, Tia was invited to present her views to President Hollande and Ban Ki Moon on the UN initiative: Sustainable Energy for All and has since worked closely with the Abu Dhabi government to deliver manageable energy reductions in the built environment, presenting her findings at the World Future Energy Summit, Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Eric Y. Chang is an interventional physiatrist subspecializing in the treatment of pain, sports, and wellness. His practice offers a variety of treatments for neuropathic, musculoskeletal, and neuromuscular pain conditions. He treats non-operative neck and low back pain, spasticity, myofascial pain, scoliosis/kyphosis, compression fractures, sciatica, and neuropathic pain conditions. Dr. Chang performs a multitude of interventional procedures in the neck and low back along with advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulators and intrathecal drug delivery pumps. He also brings his knowledge of regenerative therapies (Plasma Rich Platelets, Stem Cells Therapy) for osteoarthritis and chronic injuries. He is also trained in electromyography. His special clinical and research interests are neuropathic pain, spasticity, arthritis, and spinal disorders. He is also currently developing clinical studies to investigate interventional and non-interventional strategies for the treatment of chronic low back pain.

Dr. Rafael Gonzalez, Ph. D has been in the regenerative medicine field for greater than 18 years and has several scientific publications. He has taught, spoken and led many conferences nationwide in the regenerative medicine sector. He has extensive knowledge in all aspects of cell biology and health, and he teaches worldwide on regenerative medicine and maintaining immune health. Dr. Gonzalez is responsible for the development of clinical stem cell applications for several disease/trauma states. He leads 4 different investigational new drug applications with patented stem cell technology. Additionally, he works on the clinical development of immune based therapies using natural killer cells. He leads the reference laboratory in testing various regenerative medicine products at TheBioBox & RESTEM.

A third-generation dentist, Dr. Valerie Kanter, DMD, MS has a deep understanding of how oral health is connected to overall health and has built her practice around caring for patients’ holistic well-being. Dr. Kanter has a truly unique approach to endodontics—she is at the forefront of applying less-invasive, chemical-free and biological approaches to traditional endodontic therapies such as root canals and microsurgery. Dr. Kanter is passionate about sharing her knowledge with other dental health practitioners and patients, especially regarding biological dental care and advanced regenerative endodontics. She teaches at the prestigious UCLA School of Dentistry and stays at the forefront of the latest research and studies on regenerative endodontics, less invasive laser therapies, and other advances in natural, chemical-free oral health care. She and her professional staff are actively integrating mercury-safe amalgam filling removal techniques, stem cell therapy, regenerative therapies, newest laser technologies, homeopathic protocols, and fluoride-free dentistry into their practice.

Cymbiotika formulates products with ONLY the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. This product contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com.