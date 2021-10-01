Ciara Partners with Award-Winning Ten To One Rum as an Investor and Co-owner

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, award-winning Ten To One Rum announces its partnership with GRAMMY Award-winning artist and entrepreneur Ciara, who joins Trinidad-born founder and CEO Marc Farrell as an investor, co-owner and director for the brand.

Ciara, who was first introduced to Ten To One through mutual friends of hers and Farrell’s, found a kindred spirit in the entrepreneur, whose mission to reinvigorate the rum category deeply resonated with her drive to continuously challenge the status quo in her own endeavors. Inspired by their shared values and a mutual sense of community, optimism and spontaneity, the duo saw a unique opportunity to come together to introduce a new generation of consumers to the dynamism and versatility of rum.

“From my first sip of Ten To One, I was immediately transported,” said Ciara. “Not only is the product exceptional, but Marc has helped the brand establish a clear and authentic point of view. I knew immediately that I had to get involved!” Ciara added, “I couldn’t be more excited to help the brand build on its amazing foundation, and invite new audiences to rediscover their love for rum through Ten To One.”

As an active owner and partner for Ten To One, Ciara will be directly involved in amplifying the brand’s commitment to reshaping the conversation around rum. With a focus on marketing, creative, business development and strategic partnerships, she will work closely with Farrell to bring his vision for an inclusive and inspired spirit to new communities where she has forged meaningful connections.

“To see how deeply our core values resonated with Ciara, I knew this was a natural partnership from day one,” said founder Marc Farrell. “The central idea that we are stronger together than we are apart, which is so foundational to Ten To One and to Caribbean culture, is directly embodied by her collaborative spirit and unmatched energy, and we look forward to continuing to rewrite the rum narrative with Ciara as a part of our team.”

Ten To One is available in bars and restaurants nationwide and online for national shipping. Shop Ten To One Rum.

ABOUT TEN TO ONE

Founded by proud Trinidadian Marc Farrell, Ten To One offers a range of premium & award-winning blended rums from around the Caribbean. Marc’s cultural ties and broad business acumen propelled him to develop a series of blends that set out to challenge expectations within the category, and reinvigorate the way people taste, experience and talk about rum.

Since launching in 2019, Marc has unlocked a contemporary view of the Caribbean and its celebratory culture — a novel approach that showcases the versatility of rum by appealing to everyday occasions and food pairings.

The current portfolio blends rums from all over the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, the Dominican Republic and Barbados, and currently includes 3 expressions: an extra-proof white rum and an aged dark rum, as well as a limited bottling of a 17-year, single cask Reserve rum that quickly sold out following its fall 2020 release. tentoonerum.com