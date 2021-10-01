True Value Company and GE Lighting, a Savant Company Announce New Exclusive Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Value Company today announced a new exclusive partnership agreement with GE Lighting, a Savant company making True Value the only national hardware channel distributor for all GE-branded lightbulbs.

Under the agreement True Value will also provide its customers with exclusive warehouse access to the growing CYNC™ family of whole-home automation products. CYNC is a premium, GE-branded line of smart home products formerly known as C by GE. The partnership between True Value and GE Lighting, a Savant company becomes effective January 1, 2022.

“ Providing our retailers exclusive access to this best-in-class line of smart home automation products, from one of the best-known light bulb manufacturers in the world, is a game changer for True Value,” said Jake Kalnitz, Vice President of Merchandising at True Value. “ This is a true differentiator for us that will allow our retailers to provide their customers with a next-level smart home experience.”

Now part of Savant Systems, a longtime industry leader in the professional smart home space, GE Lighting, a Savant company continues to innovate in the DIY connected home category with a growing family of trusted GE-branded solutions. CYNC products include an Indoor Smart Camera, Indoor and Outdoor Smart Plugs, LED Full Color Light Strips, and a Wire-Free Smart Motion Detector. The all-new CYNC App, powered by Savant provides intuitive and easy-to-use control for the entire CYNC ecosystem from anywhere.

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license by Savant Systems, Inc.

About True Value Company

True Value Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world's leading hardlines wholesalers with a globally recognized brand and over 70 years of experience serving independent hardware retailers. True Value Company provides its customers in over 60 countries an expansive product set with market-customized assortments at highly competitive prices, superior product availability, innovative marketing programs and a la carte value-added services like eCommerce ship-to-store, store remodel support and True Value University, all within a flexible model that requires no membership. With 13 regional distribution centers, and approximately 2,500 associates serving over 4,500 stores, True Value Company celebrates independence and drives retail excellence across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.TrueValueCompany.com.

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world’s first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems, Inc., we’re bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches and fixtures. We’re also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of CYNC™ smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE-branded products are known. Learn more at www.gelighting.com.