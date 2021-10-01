Experienced audit leader Andrea Schulz joins Grant Thornton’s Silicon Valley office

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton LLP, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm, has added an additional technology Audit partner to its Silicon Valley office.

Andrea Schulz, who has over 16 years of accounting experience, will work with venture capital-backed technology companies going through the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) process or engaging in initial public offerings (IPOs). She will also focus on helping clients in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) space.

“The tech industry is always evolving, and companies in this space need auditors who understand the challenges they face both today and tomorrow,” said Schulz. “I’m excited to join a forward-thinking team that has both the experience and the passion for this work — a team that prioritizes its people and its clients.”

Amanda McCarty, Grant Thornton’s office managing partner in Silicon Valley, is equally excited about the skill and leadership Schulz will provide the firm and its clients.

“Andrea is the kind of leader who strengthens both our business and our team,” said McCarty. “She blends her strong analytical understanding with a passion for people, and, as we continue to grow our technology industry practice within Silicon Valley, I know she’ll have an immediate impact on our culture and the companies we serve.”

Schulz began her career in audit at KPMG LLP in 2004 and held various leadership roles at the firm over the next 16 years. She also managed KPMG’s shared services center in Bangalore, India, for a year, before moving to the firm’s Silicon Valley office in 2011.

Over the course of a decade, Schulz developed a successful emerging-growth company practice. She served a wide variety of publicly-traded technology clients and developed a deep understanding of SaaS. All the while, Schulz advocated for the widespread adoption of technology within the audit and accounting space. That forward-thinking approach makes Schulz an invaluable asset for companies engaged in the IPO process. Melding her accounting acumen with a nuanced understanding of the technology industry’s past, present and future, she provides in-depth IPO experience and the consultation that businesses need.

McCarty believes Schulz’s technology experience and familiarity with the Bay Area will be a boon for Grant Thornton clients.

“Andrea knows the ins and outs of the technology industry,” added McCarty, “and she has the commitment to superior client service that is a hallmark of all Grant Thornton leaders.”

Schulz is eager to provide that superior service — and eager to bolster the firm’s people-first culture.

“From its supportive programs for working parents to the way the firm embraces women and all professionals for exactly who they are, it’s clear Grant Thornton knows the value of having distinct perspectives in the boardroom and every room,” she added.

Schulz will join a Bay Area Audit practice that is notable for its high number of women leaders. In fact, 57% of the Audit leaders in Grant Thornton’s Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices are women.

In addition to Schulz, Audit Partner Maya Wagh has relocated to Grant Thornton’s San Francisco office from the firm’s Detroit office. Wagh has more than 20 years of experience in public accounting, and she has served clients with international operations in more than 25 countries. In addition, she has significant public company audit and accounting experience with IPOs, follow-on offerings and acquisitions. Wagh also has extensive experience in the technology, manufacturing and hospitality industries. In her new role in the Bay Area, Wagh will help grow the firm’s Audit practice while focusing on green technology clients.

Further, Amy Wieman, an experienced auditor recently promoted to partner, will also bring significant international experience to the San Francisco office. In her more than 14 years at Grant Thornton, Wieman — who is fluent in English and Mandarin — has worked in the United States, China and Taiwan. She currently serves a wide variety of publicly-traded and private multinational clients in the semiconductor, hard-technology and consumer product space.

Rimma Tabakh, the office managing partner of Grant Thornton’s San Francisco office, relishes the additional value that Wieman, Wagh and Schulz will provide the firm’s clients in the Bay Area and throughout the world.

“Grant Thornton is investing in its own leaders and elevating amazing, talented women to prominent leadership roles,” concluded Tabakh.

