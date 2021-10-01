Big 12 Conference Award-Winning Champions for Life Campaign Begins Seventh Season

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In conjunction with the first full Saturday of conference play, the Big 12 rolls out the latest installment of its Champions for Life campaign.

In its seventh year, the award-winning program highlights student-athletes who are making a difference on their campuses. This year’s installment features engagement in unity and social justice. A 30-second spot featuring student-athletes from each Big 12 campus will run throughout the athletic year during Conference-controlled telecasts on ESPN and FOX. Additional features will be pushed through Big 12 social channels during the season.

“Our Champions for Life campaign has allowed us the opportunity to highlight student-athletes deserving of recognition for all they have accomplished beyond the playing field,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “These young people continue to exemplify the best parts of college athletics by inspiring us with their determination and grit.”

Since the campaign was created in 2015, nearly 400 Big 12 student-athletes have been spotlighted.

Featured student-athletes in this year’s campaign include:

Byron Hanspard Jr. (football), Baylor

Greg Eisworth II (football), Iowa State

Danica Pecana (rowing), Kansas

Maya Morrow (rowing), K-State

Patrick Fields (football), Oklahoma

Charmé Morgan (soccer), Oklahoma State

Obinna Eze (football), TCU

Logan Eggleston (volleyball), Texas

Tony Bradford Jr. (football), Texas Tech

Nicktroy Fortune (football), West Virginia

For more information visit the Champions for Life section at Big12Sports.com.

About Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference is comprised of 10 Universities – Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Big 12 is an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics conference that encompasses five states with over 40 million people within its geographic footprint. In its 26th year, the Conference has produced over 720 Academic All-America selections and claimed national championship team titles in 19 of its 23 sponsored sports. Its student-athletes and teams have combined for over 700 individual NCAA titles and 69 team national championships. Nearly 5,000 student-athletes from across the United States and around the World compete annually under the Big 12 banner. For more information, visit Big12Sports.com and follow the Conference on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.