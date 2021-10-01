NOVOS Closes $3.15M, Aims to Extend Healthy Human Lifespan With Science-Based Supplements

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOVOS, a leading Longevity supplements brand, announced today on International Longevity Day the close of $3.15 million in pre-seed financing led by Resolute Ventures, with support from Arkitekt Ventures, Longevitytech.fund, Awesome People Ventures and 20 institutional investors and noteworthy entrepreneurs.

This round of funding will support the company’s rapid growth, power clinical research and propel the development of a leading longevity-focused platform during this pivotal time when the longevity market as a whole is experiencing a great deal of momentum globally.

NOVOS has enlisted some of the most highly esteemed scientists and researchers in the field of longevity to produce the most comprehensive, scientifically superior, and evidence-based supplements on the market for those interested in longevity and optimal health.

“With this round of funding, we can work toward achieving our vision of being the world’s leading science-backed nutraceuticals brand by investing in longevity research that will have the most substantial impact on human healthspan and lifespan that we have seen in our lifetime,” said Chris Mirabile, founder and CEO of NOVOS.

The longevity market currently has an estimated value of $25 trillion. As longevity is at the forefront of medicine and technology, it is considered to be the future of healthcare by the most highly renowned scientists and technology leaders industry wide. Given the significant momentum of the longevity industry, some of the most notable entrepreneurs and investors are migrating to this sector and choosing to invest in NOVOS. As scientific discoveries continue, this growth will continue to accelerate exponentially.

"Biotech and longevity are next to technology as my personal favorite investment opportunities. As soon as I heard about NOVOS and met the Founder & CEO, Chris Mirabile, I knew I wanted to be a part of the journey," said Florian Gschwandtner, founder of Runtastic.

The NOVOS strategy is to utilize a scientific approach to help consumers navigate the complex market of health and wellness supplements in order to extend lifespan and healthspan by combating cellular aging.

“In the past 10 years we’ve learned more about aging than in the 1,000 years prior. We are seeing outstanding progress in improving human health and slowing down aging via new technologies. NOVOS will continue to be at the forefront of these revolutions, and our platform a go-to source for those who aspire to live a long and healthy life,” said Kris Verburgh, MD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of NOVOS.

About NOVOS

NOVOS was founded in 2018 and launched in October 2020. NOVOS’ goal is to help people live longer, healthier lives by developing science-based products that slow down the aging process. It is the first company to address the nine hallmarks of aging.

NOVOS is headquartered in New York City and employs team members in various regions globally. The company has an advisory board of esteemed longevity scientists and discerns itself by its science-based, data-driven approach. NOVOS products are available for order at www.novoslabs.com.

Scientific Board Members & Advisors

Prof. Dr. George Church, PhD, Dr. Pamela Maher, PhD, Prof. Dr. João Pedro de Magalhães, Phd, Dr. Oliver Medvedik, PhD, Dr. Avi Rosenbaum, PhD, Prof. Dr. Matt Kaeberlein, PhD