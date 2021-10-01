OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global animal nutrition technology company AB Vista and Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”) today announced they have entered into a transformative supply agreement that is expected to expand the adoption and use of OxC-betaTM in a number of high-value feed production markets worldwide. The landmark eight-year deal will see AB Vista become the exclusive distribution partner for OxC-betaTM for poultry, swine, ruminants (dairy and beef) and aquaculture uses in the United States, Brazil and Thailand.

AB Vista is a global animal nutrition technology company supplying feed additives, nutrition expertise and analytical services to animal feed and protein producers.

“This is a truly transformative partnership for Avivagen, and one that stands to benefit not only us and AB Vista but feed and livestock producers in the Americas and Asia as well,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. “We’ve had a lot of interest from potential partners for OxC-betaTM, but AB Vista’s expertise and track record set it apart. With their industry-leading technical knowledge and know-how we are confident that this agreement will drive considerable adoption of OxC-betaTM and growth for Avivagen over the better part of the next decade.”

As a part of the agreement AB Vista and Avivagen will also collaborate on future development efforts, including advancing opportunities for OxC-betaTM use for aquaculture purposes (such as shrimp production). Aquaculture represents a new category for OxC-betaTM use, following considerable success with poultry, swine and ruminants in markets worldwide.

“We pride ourselves on bringing pioneering, high-value products and services to the global animal feed market. We believe OxC-betaTM could be one of the next great innovations and advancements in animal nutrition, and we’re excited to be able to deliver this great product to our customers,” says Juan Ignacio Fernandez, Managing Director, AB Vista.

“Based on the extensive technical data supporting the role OxC-betaTM can have in reducing production reliance on antibiotics, we are confident our customers in the United States, Brazil and Thailand will have high demand for such a differentiated product.”

The United States and Brazil represent the world’s second and third largest feed production markets, accounting for nearly 300 million metric tonnes of feed produced in 20201. More than one-quarter of 2021 international feed tonnage was produced in these two markets alone.

About AB Vista

AB Vista is a global feed additive business bringing pioneering products and technical services to the poultry, swine, ruminant and aquaculture sectors. Since its launch in 2005 the company has become a highly respected global player with top three market share positions in its core segments. The business uses its innovative product research, technical services and nutrition expertise to gather global insights that can be used to provide new ways of thinking to feed compounders, integrators and pre-mixers. With over 25 years’ experience in the NIR field and a global network of laboratories able to analyse feed samples, AB Vista provides the tools and expertise to allow its customer to better balance their ingredients. AB Vista is headquartered in the UK, with regional offices located in the USA, Brazil, Singapore, Spain, India, China, Germany and Finland.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, and Malaysia.

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Avivagen Inc. and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “aim”, “anticipate”, “appear”, “believe”, “consider”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “if”, “intend”, “goal”, “hope”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “possibly”, “potentially”, “pursue”, “seem”, “should”, “whether”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions. Statements set out in this news release relating to the term of the agreement with AB Vista, expectations as to expansion and adoption of products, Avivagen’s expectations as to future growth and results, the anticipated benefits of this agreement to Avivagen and others, future collaboration, future product development, Avivagen’s expectations as to growth in demand for Avivagen’s products, the possibility for OxC-beta™ Livestock to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds as well as fill a critical need for health support in certain livestock applications where antibiotics are precluded and the size of market opportunities are all forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. For instance, the supply agreement could be terminated prior to 8 years for a number of reasons, Avivagen’s products may not be adopted at the rate anticipated, Avivagen may not benefit from the supply agreement as anticipated, future collaboration and product development may not occur or may not be successful in developing viable products, demand for Avivagen’s products may not continue to grow and could decline, Avivagen’s products may not gain market acceptance or regulatory approval in new jurisdictions or for new applications and may not be widely accepted as a replacement for antibiotics in livestock feeds, in each case due to many factors, many of which are outside of Avivagen’s control. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with the business of Avivagen set out in Avivagen’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition available at www.SEDAR.com. Except as required by law, Avivagen assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

