Lafarge Canada and Mattamy Homes Partner to Build Greener Homes in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada’s largest provider of sustainable building materials has partnered with Canada’s largest homebuilder – and these changes are big, too.

“We are all aware of the challenges that we’re facing,” explains Bob Spence, Vice President and General Manager of Lafarge’s Southern Alberta region. “The built environment plays a central role in CO2 reduction, and working with our homebuilding partners is an ideal solution.”

Lafarge is providing ECOPact to Mattamy Homes’ Calgary operations, pouring low-carbon concrete for more than 450 homes per year in the area. “When Lafarge came to us with the idea of replacing our existing concrete supply with their more environmentally sustainable ECOPact product, it just made sense,” explains Ryan Duke, Vice President of Purchasing for Mattamy Homes’ Alberta Division. “We're committed to reducing our carbon footprint. The fact that this product has the same durability, strength and finish as standard concrete, but instead upcycles materials to reduce what ends up in the landfill is a huge win.”

Lafarge’s ECOPact, with 30-100% less carbon emissions compared to standard concrete, is an ideal solution. “The performance doesn’t change,” says Spence. “By choosing ECOPact instead of conventional concrete, Mattamy builds sustainability into their project right from the start.”

Working with Lafarge in Calgary since 2010, Mattamy’s Calgary team found the transition to ECOPact easy and simple. “An opportunity to reduce our impact while continuing to provide the quality and performance our homeowners expect is what makes it a great solution,” says Duke.

ECOPact is Canada’s first “green” concrete, standing out from standard concrete thanks to blended cements and upcycled construction and demolition waste. Emissions reductions are calculated and quantified via Environmental Product Declarations, which are then approved by Climate Earth, a third party tester who reviews and validates the information Lafarge provides.

“The EPD is critical to establish GHG reduction baselines,” explains Spence. “Knowing that the innovations we’ve implemented can be proven back offers our clients confidence that they are having a real impact.”

Mattamy makes a big impact across Canada, and in Calgary. They’ve been building homes in Calgary since 2006, closing 477 homes in the area in fiscal 2021 alone. By starting to use ECOPact, they’ve reduced nearly 700 tons of CO2 compared to a conventional Lafarge concrete. Says Duke, “We’ve seized this opportunity to build sustainability into our homes from the ground up. It’s the right thing to do, and we’re proud to be a part of the solution here in Calgary.”

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is Canada’s largest provider of sustainable construction materials and a member of the global group, LafargeHolcim. With 6,000 employees and 350 sites across Canada, our mission is to provide construction solutions that build better cities and communities. The cities where Canadians live, work and raise their families along with the community’s infrastructure benefit from the solutions provided by Lafarge consisting of aggregates, asphalt and paving, cement, precast concrete, ready-mix concrete, and road construction. www.lafarge.ca

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across Canada and the United States. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.