Alpha Cognition Announces Formation and Members of Scientific Advisory Board and Investor Relations Agreements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF)(“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of industry leaders in neurology and psychiatry, chaired by James E. Galvin, MD, MPH. The SAB will work cohesively with management to advance the company’s clinical development pipeline and to develop highly differentiated products to treat neurological diseases with significant unmet needs.

“I’m delighted to serve as Chair of Alpha Cognition’s Scientific Advisory Board, and to be part of such a distinguished group of industry experts,” said James E. Galvin, MD, MPH. “Collectively we will aim to guide Alpha Cognition through the development of its current pipeline and to provide the team at Alpha Cognition with real world perspective on the needs of healthcare providers, patients and caregivers.”

“The prestigious group of scientific thought leaders we have assembled to sit on our Scientific Advisory Board will provide Alpha Cognition with relevant expertise as we further the development of our clinical pipeline and get closer to commercialization,” said Michael McFadden, CEO of Alpha Cognition. “Each member brings unique experience from early-stage research to the late-stage clinical development in neurology. I believe this collection of brilliant minds and experience will serve us well as we develop assets in neurology, with a focus on our lead development candidate, ALPHA-1062.”

Frank Conidi, DO, MS, FAAN, FAHS is a Boston trained Board Certified sports neurologist/headache specialist. He is the Director of the Florida Center for Headache and Sports Neurology, a tertiary center dedicated to the treatment of patients with chronic/refractory headache disorders and sports related concussion and sports related neurological disorders. He is a nationally recognized expert on sports concussion and the team neurologist for the NHL’s Florida Panthers and has served as a consulting neurologist for the NFL, USTA, NCAA and MLB players.

Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD is Vice Chair of Research and Professor, UNLV Department of Brain Health. Dr. Cummings directs the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at UNLV. He is Founding Director of the UCLA Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Dr. Cummings is a world-renowned Alzheimer’s researcher and leader of clinical trials. He has been recognized for his research and leadership contributions in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and his interests embrace clinical trials, developing new therapies for brain diseases, and the interface of neuroscience and society. Dr. Cummings has published nearly 800 articles and 44 books devoted to neuroscience, Alzheimer’s disease, and clinical trials.

James E. Galvin, MD, MPH is Professor of Neurology, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the founding Director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health. A board-certified neurologist, Dr. Galvin has authored over 300 scientific publications, 25 book chapters, and three textbooks on healthy brain aging, cognitive health, memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and related disorders. His research has focused on developing novel tools for the detection, diagnosis and characterization of cognitive impairment, testing novel non-pharmacological, psychoeducational, and pharmacologic interventions in improving patient- and caregiver-centered outcomes. Dr. Galvin’s research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, Florida and New York Department of Health, and numerous private and family foundations.

Elaine Peskind, MD is the Co-Director of the VA VISN 20 (Northwest Network) Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC). She is also the Friends of Alzheimer’s Research Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine and Associate Director of the UW Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Dr. Peskind’s research over the past 30 years has addressed cognitive and behavioral problems and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers in neurodegenerative dementing disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. More recently, her research has focused on combat trauma posttraumatic stress disorder and mild traumatic brain injury. She conducts single site as well as multi-site large scale studies of CSF biomarkers and pharmacological treatment trials for behavioral disorders and traumatic brain injury.

Mary Sano, PhD is Professor of Psychiatry and the Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Dr. Sano is a neuropsychologist by training and has been involved in designing and conducting clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and mild cognitive impairment of aging. In 2014 she received the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Lifetime Achievement Award. Her research interests are in clinical trial design and the impact of pharmacological treatments on the functional abilities of individuals with cognitive impairment.

Lon S. Schneider, MD, directs the USC State of California Alzheimer’s Disease Center and the USC NIH Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center clinical core. He served as a senior scientific advisor at the NIMH and on the American Psychiatric Association Committee for Practice Guidelines in Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia. He holds a master’s degree in biometry and epidemiology and has expertise in clinical trials methods and drug development. His work involves treatment development with novel metabolic and neuroregenerative compounds, outcomes assessment, and approaches to modeling and clinical trials simulations.

Kristine Yaffe, MD, is a Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology and Epidemiology, and the Scola Endowed Chair and Vice Chair at UCSF. Dr. Yaffe is also the Chief of NeuroPsychiatry and Director of the Memory Disorders Clinic at the San Francisco Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center. Dr. Yaffe's research focuses on the epidemiology of dementia and cognitive aging, and she is the foremost leader in identifying modifiable risk factors for dementia. Dr. Yaffe was the first to determine that potentially 30% of dementia risk is preventable. With over 600 peer-reviewed articles dedicated to improving population brain health (H-index=148), she has received numerous awards for her groundbreaking work including the Potamkin Prize for Alzheimer’s Research and, in 2019, she was elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

The company has engaged Bello Capital Partners (Bello) to provide strategic digital media services to increase public awareness of and interest in the company, its management, and its securities by coordinating certain investor relations and corporate financial public relations with members of the investment community, the financial media and the public, in general. Under the terms of the agreement, Bello will provide a combination of content development, web development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting at a total cost of $250,000 USD over an expected three-month period. Bello is arm's length to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

Additionally, the company has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”) as market-makers. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, the Company will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $10,000. The Company has retained Integral for an initial 3-month term. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreement. The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. When engaged by the Company, neither Integral nor its principals held any direct or indirect interest in Company securities.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury.

ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and granted an Orphan Drug Designation.

