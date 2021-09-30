ROCCAT and Oakley Launch a New Limited-Edition ROCCAT PC Gaming Eyewear Collection

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. & FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading gaming accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), and Oakley®, a leader in sport performance and optical innovation, today announced their ongoing partnership now includes the award-winning PC peripherals brand ROCCAT. This partnership expansion follows the successful Turtle Beach and Oakley collaboration announced in January 2021 that debuted custom gaming eyewear and limited-edition co-branded sunglasses. With ROCCAT, Oakley continues its expansion of gaming eyewear developed for gamers looking for higher performance. When paired with ROCCAT’s latest PC gaming headsets, including the powerful wireless Syn Pro Air and Elo series headsets featuring Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology, PC gamers will see better, hear better, and will have an advantage in vanquishing all foes on the digital battlefield.

The new Oakley x ROCCAT Collection features Oakley’s Metalink frame in white, with ROCCAT’s iconic logo on the temples. Inside the frame lies the power of Prizm™ Gaming. Oakley Authentic Prescription lenses with Prizm™ Gaming Lens Technology provide excellent blue light filtration, allowing PC gamers to focus on the action without eye strain. The result is a purpose-inspired frame that provides vision benefits while fitting seamlessly with ROCCAT’s PC gaming headsets.

“We’re excited to continue working with Oakley to give PC gamers and ROCCAT fans another competitive advantage through precision vision and sound,” said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “The combination of Oakley’s groundbreaking gaming eyewear, our high-performance gaming audio, and glasses-friendly comfort has shown to be impactful, so of course we want to extend that same advantage to PC gamers.”

The Oakley x ROCCAT Collection features the Metalink RX frames, which comes in a grey and white colorway and features ROCCAT’s iconic logo on the temple. The Metalink RX frames feature headset-compatible temples to ensure they stay in place even in the most intense gaming sessions and come with a custom ROCCAT logo microbag. Gamers who wear glasses can purchase the frames from Oakley.com, and Oakley will create custom Prizm™ Gaming Lenses based on their prescription.

The limited-edition Oakley x ROCCAT Collection is available for purchase starting today online at both www.Oakley.com and www.ROCCAT.com. Be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Oakley, Inc.

Established in 1975 and headquartered in Southern California, Oakley is one of the leading product design and sport performance brands in the world. The holder of more than 900 patents, Oakley is a culture of creators, inventors, idealists and scientists obsessed with using design and innovation to create products and experiences that inspire greatness. This philosophy has made Oakley one of the most iconic and inimitable brands on the market, with products that world-class athletes around the globe depend on to compete at the highest level possible. Oakley is known for its High-Definition Optics®, which features unparalleled optical clarity and precision along with impact resistance and UV protection, incorporated into all of the brand’s sun, prescription eyewear, and premium goggles. Oakley extended its position as one of the world’s leading sports eyewear brand into apparel and accessories. Oakley has men’s and women’s product lines that appeal to Sports Performance, Active, and Lifestyle consumers. Oakley is a subsidiary of Luxottica Group. Additional information is available at www.oakley.com.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Oakley® and Prizm™ are trademarks of Oakley, Inc. © 2021 Oakley Inc. All rights reserved. Turtle Beach® and ProSpecs™ are trademarks of Turtle Beach Corporation.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.