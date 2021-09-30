Technetics PTFE & Polymer Solutions is now Altamira Material Solutions LP

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technetics PTFE & Polymer Solutions (aka Technetics Group Houston) has been acquired by Edgewater Capital Partners effective September 3, 2021. The new name is Altamira Material Solutions LP.

This acquisition includes two PTFE and Polymer processing facilities in Houston and one location in Hatfield, PA that provides best in class chemical etching services for the fluoropolymer industry.

The Altamira team wants you to know how much we appreciate your support over the years. We are all eager to continue to serve you. These changes in our organizational structure will allow us to focus more on our core business and improvements in our processes to support our customers. More importantly, the team you have grown to trust and rely on for your products is not changing, it’s growing! We are all excited about the opportunities ahead under our new ownership.

Andrew Bastian, General Manager for Altamira states; "The team Altamira Material Solutions is excited to build on our 50-year history of supplying industry leading PTFE products with our new partner Edgewater. We have a big vision for the future and expect to achieve great things together. This partnership is a win for our employees and customers. We couldn't be happier with the opportunity to work together toward a bright future."

For any additional information about Altamira , please contact Roxanne Dittrich, Business Director (Roxanne.Dittrich@Altamira-MS.com).

www.Altamira-MS.com