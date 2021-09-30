Establishment Labs Announces Events for Pink October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced the events and activities planned for the month of October in support of Pink October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“One in eight women will experience breast cancer in her lifetime. While survival rates have improved, the disease can still have a devastating impact on the lives of these women,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Establishment Labs. “For those women who seek breast reconstruction surgery, the availability remains tragically low, with less than 10% of women globally receiving a reconstruction after mastectomy and the waiting times in some countries as long as eight years. At Establishment Labs, supporting efforts to improve access and providing the tools needed to improve outcomes is our mission as a women’s health company.”

As part of Pink October, Establishment Labs will again support its annual Pink is for Power breast reconstruction program in Brazil. This year, the company, in partnership with plastic surgeons and hospitals in more than 20 cities in the five regions of Brazil, will provide the resources needed to allow 200 women to receive breast reconstruction surgery. “The diagnosis of cancer is a very scary time in any person’s life, and the journey to recovery requires a lot of strength and determination,” added Mariana Bonatto, Commercial Director for Establishment Labs Brazil. “Our objective with the Pink is for Power campaign is to contribute to the recovery of these women, as we believe that reconstruction goes far beyond a surgical intervention and directly impacts the return of patients to their lives.”

“While our support for breast reconstruction is present all year, we have several special events for Pink October,” continued Heather Brennan, Head of US Commercial Operations. “These include our annual Rosé for Reconstruction event at the Sixth World Symposium on Ergonomic Implants in Gardone Riviera, Italy, where we will announce the funding of an annual Scott Spear Memorial Grant to support research, education, and advocacy in breast reconstruction. We are also kicking off our partnership with the International Chess Federation, where Establishment Labs is sponsoring women’s chess events through 2022, including the World Women’s Team Championship being held this week in Sitges, Spain. Our support of women’s chess since 2017 further highlights our commitment to women in all aspects of life. We believe empowered women making smart choices is beautiful.”

“October is a time to raise awareness and understanding of breast cancer; however, as a global medical device company in women’s health, Establishment Labs has a unique and important responsibility to bring to market technologies that can improve clinical and aesthetic outcomes,” concluded Rosalyn Cole d’Incelli, Head of Global Regulatory and Clinical Affairs. “The recent launch of our Motiva Flora® tissue expander is the first step in a program we call Aesthetic Breast Recon®, where Establishment Labs offers tools and techniques that allow women to receive reconstructive surgeries that achieve the aesthetic ideals to which they aspire. We believe that our innovations, in partnership with breast reconstruction surgeons, will create new standards in post-mastectomy outcomes and further transform breast cancer into a treatable disease from which women can fully recover.”

Among the events Establishment Labs is sponsoring in October:

All month: Pink is For Power Breast Reconstruction Support; Brazil

October 1: Motiva Breast Health Day; Barcelona, Spain

October 2-3: Sponsorship of International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Women’s Team Championship; Sitges, Spain

October 15: Rosé for Reconstruction; Gardone Riviera, Italy

October 20: Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day and Patient Education Day; Virtual

