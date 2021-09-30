C3 Risk & Insurance Services Partners With DPH to Create New Financial Services Division

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 Risk & Insurance Services (C3), a San Diego-based specialty insurance brokerage, has partnered with DPH Financial Services (DPH) to create a brand-new Financial Services division. The partnership will allow C3 to offer business and individual advance planning services, including life insurance and estate planning, for CEOs and other leaders at organizations of every size, from small businesses to large corporations.

DPH, a boutique brokerage firm based in San Diego, is one of the country’s elite independent life insurance and estate planning firms serving high net-worth individuals and families, including athletes, entertainers, executives, entrepreneurs, and business owners. DPH founder Dave Harris is widely trusted in the industry for his understanding of the business and personal implications of life insurance and other advance planning services. He is often called upon for his expertise by top law and accounting firms to help with complex deals.

“We are fortunate to have Dave on our side as we expand our services for entrepreneurs, business owners, CEOs and other executives,” said Jamie Reid, co-founder and chairman of the board, C3. “This partnership is a fantastic new opportunity for us to serve existing and new clients by bringing in a known expert in this field of advance planning. Dave’s human-centric, personalized approach has earned him loyal clients who trust him deeply, and our relationship-driven styles of work are perfectly aligned. We look forward to working with Dave at C3 to grow our new Financial Services division and provide these excellent new offerings for our clients.”

A personalized approach to clients’ planning needs

When unexpected events happen that would typically disrupt a company financially and operationally, insurance products keep a company whole. The financial services products offered through the new partnership between C3 and DPH are intended to protect companies in the event of a leader or founder’s death and maintain business continuity. Given the tightening labor market, employers are more concerned than ever with employee retention, and this type of advanced financial planning is also a tool to protect businesses from any risks they face from losing a leader, founder, or key executives by offering them attractive benefits like tax-favored cash value life insurance.

For C3, partnering with a turnkey firm with established expertise in advanced financial planning was critical to seamlessly offering top quality services, including life insurance, estate and succession planning, that would evolve with C3 clients’ businesses. Because financial services products are often less familiar to executives, both C3 and DPH understand the importance of trust when advising clients and recognizing the mindset of a sophisticated business owner. After meeting through mutual clients who recognized a similar business philosophy, the two firms “clicked immediately,” and decided to join forces to form the new Financial Services Division at C3.

“C3 has a refreshing take on insurance for businesses and business leaders, and I am excited to partner with the company to create this new division,” said Dave Harris, founder of DPH. “The C3 team is empathetic, intelligent and solutions-focused, and the company has a unique approach that includes clients in a hands-on, personalized process. Our values are well-aligned, and together, we will be able to offer the best in class advance planning services to businesses and individuals with complex needs.”

This partnership serves as yet another new division in the fast-growing company. Just last month C3 announced the addition of its construction and surety division and several new leaders. C3 is on a mission to build a legacy in San Diego and the partnership with DPH deepens that commitment with both companies forging strong relationships within the local community.

Established in 2017, C3 now has nearly 70 employees boasting 500 years of combined experience, covering every aspect of the insurance world. C3 is licensed in all 50 states, and currently serves over 5,000 clients in the U.S. and worldwide, and offers several lines of insurance, including advance planning and life insurance, workers compensation, professional liability, general liability, privacy liability, inland marine, commercial property, business auto, garage liability, accident participant, and many more along with specialty divisions including trucking, life science, construction and surety and financial services.

