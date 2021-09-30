Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Bluepoint Games

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) announced today that SIE has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bluepoint® Games, a premier developer and long-time partner of SIE with a history of developing critically-acclaimed remasters and remakes for PlayStation® consoles. With a relationship spanning more than 15 years, Bluepoint’s expertise in high-quality world building and character creation will aid in the development of future PlayStation Studios properties.

With each of its projects, Bluepoint has continued to raise the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, developing some of the highest-quality remasters and remakes in the industry. Bluepoint’s most recent release, the PS5™ remake of Demon’s Souls, was a critically-acclaimed launch title for the PS5 console and has sold more than 1.4 million copies* since releasing on November 12, 2020. Other titles in Bluepoint’s portfolio include the PS4 remakes and remasters of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus, Gravity Rush and many more. Based in Austin, Texas, Bluepoint will join the global development operation of PlayStation Studios and will be the 16th studio to join the PlayStation Studios family.

“ Bluepoint Games has been an incredible partner to work with over the years, and the craftsmanship they’ve demonstrated on past projects is impeccable,” said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “ The addition of Bluepoint to PlayStation Studios further demonstrates our continued focus on investing in and fostering creative teams we’re confident will deliver world-class gaming experiences for our fans.”

“ Bluepoint’s roster of critically-acclaimed PlayStation remakes and remasters is unmatched and with each of its projects the team has surpassed the high-quality standards we look for at PlayStation Studios,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “ They have the expertise in developing for our hardware, possess the technical savvy to create showcases for our platform, and understand the artistry of beautiful environments and compelling characters. The creative ambition and skillset within the talented team at Bluepoint will breathe new life into upcoming projects and I couldn’t be happier to officially welcome them into PlayStation Studios.”

“ There is a long history of trust between Bluepoint and SIE,” said Marco Thrush, President, Bluepoint Games. “ Our first game, Blast Factor, was a PS3 launch title, and our most recent title, Demon’s Souls was ready to provide a challenge for the PS5 launch crowd. We share the same values and we’re equally committed to creating great new games. Joining PlayStation Studios will empower our team of highly talented and passionate creators to take the quality bar even higher and undertake more ambitious projects while retaining our company culture and identity.”

The day-to-day operations post-acquisition will continue to be run by Bluepoint’s current management team. Terms of this transaction including the acquisition cost are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.

*As of September 19, 2021

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Now, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

About Bluepoint

Established in 2006, with a team of 70 people, Bluepoint has earned a reputation for delivering the highest quality remasters and remakes in the industry. We push ourselves by undertaking challenging projects. With each game, we set out to achieve industry-defining visuals and gameplay, while fostering the growth and success of our team.

