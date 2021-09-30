AIS Awarded Prime Seat on DOE FERC ALM BPA

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIS (Applied Information Sciences), a leading solution provider for application modernization, enterprise cloud adoption, and data intelligence, announces today that it was awarded a prime seat on the Department of Energy (DOE) Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Application Layer Modernization (ALM) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) in a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) with Accenture Federal Services (AFS). With a 7-year period of performance and a $250M ceiling, the BPA will be used to modernize FERC’s application layer and take full advantage of cloud-based tooling to improve application performance and availability, cybersecurity, and access to real-time data. The AIS/AFS CTA was one of 3 primes awarded a spot on the ALM BPA.

As an independent agency that regulates the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas, and oil, FERC's mission is to ensure reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy for consumers at a reasonable cost through appropriate regulatory market means and collaborative efforts. The FERC Program Offices and FERC stakeholders need a modernized application solution that performs the functions of the Commission and replaces the capabilities in legacy applications that are costly to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot, with limited flexibility. Establishing a BPA provides timely, cost-effective procurement of support to FERC for future development initiatives.

"We are proud to support FERC in their ALM journey and commend them on a forward-leaning acquisition strategy that ensures quality vendor alignment and reduces acquisition costs," says Jason McNutt, Vice President, Federal Growth for AIS.

AIS is proud to support FERC’s digital transformation and mission goals to modernize core mission applications to cloud-based platforms, build an enterprise data analytics program, and manage resources effectively through an engaged workforce. We’ve led several large enterprises to achieve comparable outcomes and will work with FERC and our partners to bring promising results to the ALM program.

"AIS and AFS have worked together on multiple enterprise-level cloud and application modernization efforts, to include directly supporting the Department of Energy. We are excited to bring our joint thought leadership and respective intellectual property (IP) to bear on FERC's hardest challenges," says Larry Katzman, CEO and President for AIS.

About AIS: Our mission is to serve as a trusted partner, efficiently delivering innovative solutions that maximize our clients’ technological investments. We continue to invest in keeping up with advances across the multi-cloud spectrum and maintaining deep expertise in Microsoft cloud platforms. AIS specializes in delivering compliant and transformative cloud solutions that speed up the time to value, sunset legacy technology, and accelerate innovation. We are committed to the Energy sector, now engaged with FERC, Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), and enterprise Commercial energy customers. Our expertise lies in the highly regulated environments leading migration and modernization, DevSecOps, security and compliance, custom app development, and data intelligence efforts. We are headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with regional offices across the US and a development center in Hyderabad, India. AIS employs a transatlantic distributed employee base of 800. For more information, visit www.ais.com.