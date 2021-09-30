OMNI Community Credit Union Launches JHA PayCenter through Partnership with Member Driven Technologies

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core processing system from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that OMNI Community Credit Union has gone live with Jack Henry’s JHA PayCenter™ to deliver faster payments options for members.

OMNI Community CU recently received approval to expand its field of membership from 22 counties to the entire state of Michigan. The credit union selected JHA PayCenter through its partnership with MDT to meet members’ rising demand for faster payments options that compete with the likes of PayPal and Venmo. OMNI Community CU’s members can now more quickly and easily send and receive payments through the convenience of their digital banking apps, improving the overall payment experience.

“We were able to secure a state-wide charter in large part because of our advanced digital strategy, which JHA PayCenter directly supports,” said Ted Parsons, CEO of OMNI Community CU. “MDT and Jack Henry have been our trusted technology providers since 2006, and this latest initiative has only reinforced the value of their collaboration and expertise as we continue to grow. By offering faster payments functionality, we are empowering members with more flexibility and making their financial lives more convenient. At the same time, we are solidifying ourselves as frontrunners in the technology arena, especially for an institution of our size.”

JHA PayCenter is Jack Henry’s proprietary payments hub that provides seamless connections to the RTP® and Zelle® networks and enables real-time payments to be sent and received through Jack Henry’s core and digital solutions as well as third-party digital solutions. By partnering with Jack Henry and MDT, OMNI Community CU is delivering faster, easy-to-use payments capabilities that enhance the member experience while increasing efficiencies.

“Strategic credit unions like OMNI Community CU understand that if they’re not providing faster payments functionality, their members will look elsewhere,” explained Larry Nichols, president and CEO of MDT. “By offering Jack Henry’s centralized payments hub, we are delivering an efficient way for credit unions to meet the skyrocketing member demand for faster payments with confidence. We are proud to partner with leaders like OMNI Community CU as they continually invest in modern digital technology to facilitate a superior member experience and strengthen their competitive position in the market.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.