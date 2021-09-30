Merck Announces Mutual Decision to End Bintrafusp Alfa Agreement With GSK

DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced a mutual decision with GSK to terminate their agreement on bintrafusp alfa, effective September 30, 2021.

The decision is based on the clinical trial data generated to date, most notably the previously reported results from the INTR@PID Lung 037 study, which did not replicate the encouraging data observed in earlier studies. Based on the data generated during the agreement, no milestone payments were made by GSK and no future milestone obligations remain.

The INTR@PID clinical program sought to validate the potential of the novel mechanism of simultaneously blocking TGF-ß and PD-L1, with the ambition to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Given the extent of the clinical program, Merck will deepen its scientific leadership in the field and interrogate the data leveraging the power of advanced analytics. The important insights this program has yielded about the biology of TGF-β will inform the collective understanding of this pathway.

Merck is a science-led organization dedicated to delivering transformative medicines with the goal of making a meaningful difference in the lives of people affected by cancer. Our oncology research efforts, comprised of 10 ongoing development programs, aim to leverage our synergistic portfolio in oncogenic pathways, immuno-oncology, and DNA Damage Response (DDR) to tackle challenging tumor types in gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and head and neck and thoracic cancers. Learn more at https://www.merckgrouponcology.com.

