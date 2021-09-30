“My HAIRstory!,” a Three-Part Social Media Hair Tutorial Series Celebrating Black Hair and all its Unique Twists, Locs, Braids and Fros to Feature Styles from Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celebrate Black hair and all its unique twists, locs, braids and fros with the kick-off of “My HAIRstory!” hosted by celebrity hairstylist, Kim Kimble, on her Instagram account Friday, Oct. 1. The three-part hair tutorial series will feature styles from Cartoon Network’s Emmy-, GLAAD- and NAACP Image Award-nominated series, Craig of the Creek and launch with the debut episode, “Wash Day” on National Hair Day, Friday, Oct. 1. The second tutorial, “Protective Styling,” will follow on Friday, Oct. 15 and the finale, “Loc Love” on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Each episode is inspired by character hairstyles featured in Craig of the Creek and will be released on Kimble’s Instagram account starting at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Fans are invited to interact with Kimble during the first 30 minutes of the release of each episode by asking a question in the comments section of her IGTV post. The series will be recorded and available on Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel.

Craig of the Creek follows a precocious, animated character named Craig as he leads his best friends J.P. and Kelsey on comical journeys at their neighborhood creek, transforming everyday afternoons into thrilling expeditions through imaginative play. The series connects with viewers through its relatable characters and universal storylines, and also features authentic depictions of Black hairstyles.

Viewers can tune into Craig of the Creek every weekday at 4:00 p.m. ET/PT and weekends at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network. Plus, catch an all-new Halloween special on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. Full episodes of Craig of the Creek are also available online and via the Cartoon Network App. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

In “Wash Day,” the first episode of “My HAIRstory!” Kimble, a hairstylist with an impressive celebrity clientele roster including Beyoncé, Zendaya, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Oprah, and more – shares her expertise and guides viewers through a “wash ‘n style” hair tutorial. Premiering on National Hair Day (Oct. 1), social media influencer Dayna Bolden, and her daughter, Aria, learn the best tips and tricks for wash day, including techniques for shampooing, massaging, rinsing and conditioning.

“My HAIRstory!” will also amplify the beauty of all Black hair types by highlighting the importance of protective hairstyles. Francis Hall and her Afro-Latina daughter, Haydee Belle, join Kimble to tackle the step-by-step process of cornrows, a versatile and popular style. Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month and the diversity within Black and Brown communities, the Oct. 15 “Protective Hairstyling” episode will help viewers feel confident and equipped to cornrow their little one’s hair as Kimble shares which comb to use, how to section/part the hair, how to cornrow lightly with limited scalp pressure, and how to secure cornrows with beads, rubber bands and more.

The “My HAIRstory!” finale premiering on International Animation Day (Oct. 28) celebrates one of the most popular and fuss-free hairstyles featured in Craig of the Creek – locs. Loctician Joseph Barreto, a.k.a. thelocbarber, partners with Kimble to style and moisturize his son Josiah’s hair into a super cool look, a mohawk using the barrel roll method.

Throughout the month of October, fans are invited to join the conversation and share their favorite Craig of the Creek hairstyle by tagging Cartoon Network on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook, and using the hashtags #MyHairStory, #CraigoftheCreek and #CartoonNetwork.