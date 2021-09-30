JCPenney Unveils Brands and Store Locations for New, Inclusive Beauty Experience

From tried-and-true favorites to fresh indie finds to BIPOC founded, JCPenney Beauty offers a wide assortment of beauty brands and is the sole retail partner for U.S. distribution for several brands including nooni, I’M MEME, Kleem Organics, and Better Natured Haircare. (Photo: Business Wire)

JCPenney is exceptionally proud to offer an assortment of exclusive brands that can only found at JCPenney Beauty, including Mirabella, Makeup Geek, and exclusive fragrances from Wellfounded, Esscentials, and Ron Dorff. (Photo: Business Wire)

JCPenney Beauty will feature a shop-in-shop experience with flagship partner Thirteen Lune, an inclusive e-commerce site designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands created by Black and Brown founders that resonate with people of all backgrounds. (Photo: Business Wire)

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, JCPenney announces additional details on the retail strategy and product offerings for JCPenney Beauty. The retailer’s new, inclusive in-store and online experience reflects customers’ beauty wants and needs, no matter their age, gender, race, skin tone, hair type, beauty regimen, or budget. Customers will be able to shop JCPenney Beauty at 10 JCPenney store locations across the country beginning in mid-October, and on jcp.com starting Oct. 15. Featuring 170+ beauty brands—from tried-and-true favorites to fresh indie finds to BIPOC founded—the assortment will span makeup, skincare, haircare, styling tools, fragrance, nailcare, and bath and body products at varying price points.

“Rooted in inclusivity, JCPenney Beauty grew out of direct feedback from our customers.” says Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, JCPenney. “Together with our brand partners, we have reimagined every aspect of our beauty experience—from the highly curated assortment and welcoming space to the integrated loyalty program and all new e-commerce experience. We are incredibly proud to bring JCPenney Beauty to life in stores and online this fall.”

JCPenney Beauty will feature a shop-in-shop experience with flagship partner Thirteen Lune, an inclusive e-commerce site founded by Nyakio Grieco, a beauty entrepreneur and founder of nyakio™ Beauty, and Patrick Herning, the founder of 11 Honoré, a luxury plus size fashion label. Thirteen Lune is designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands created by Black and Brown founders that resonate with people of all backgrounds. Of the 170+ brands at JCPenney Beauty, 39 are from Thirteen Lune including Buttah Skin, Bossy Cosmetics, Mischo Beauty, Pholk Beauty, Prados Beauty, Sara Happ, Spraise, Vernon François, and Wander Beauty. The carefully crafted assortment showcases indie and BIPOC founded brands that deliver on the unique beauty needs of JCPenney customers.

Based on extensive consumer research, the retailer has created the perfect blend of products within the mass, masstige, and prestige range for customers. In fact, nearly half of the brands in the JCPenney Beauty assortment are masstige brands—the tier fueling the most innovation, growth, and experimentation. The other half of the business is balanced between mass and prestige brands. Customers can expect to see recognizable favorites such as Skin Gym, Curlsmith, Alaffia, Solinotes fragrance, and OPI. The full list of available brands can be found on the JCPenney Company Blog.

Whether seeking ethically made makeup or professional-grade cosmetics, beauty lovers will find new favorites from Makeup Geek and Mirabella, as well fragrances by Wellfounded, Esscentials, and Ron Dorff—all exclusively available at JCPenney Beauty. The retailer is proud to serve as the only brick-and-mortar location in the U.S. for several brands, including I’M MEME, nooni, Kleem Organics, and Better Natured.

JCPenney Beauty will launch in store at 10 select JCPenney retail locations beginning in October, with rollouts planned across all remaining stores by 2023. Featuring a delineated floor plan, JCPenney Beauty will deliver a one-stop-shop experience. Beauty experts will be trained to guide customers through needs such as finding the right shade or giving a tutorial on the latest new tool. The retail launch markets getting the first look at JCPenney Beauty include:

Davenport, FL

Dearborn, MI

Greenville, NC

McAllen, TX

Mesquite, TX

Niles, OH

Springfield, MO

Saint Cloud, MN

Trumbull, CT

Whittier, CA

To find the store nearest you, visit the JCPenney Company Blog.

JCPenney Salon has served millions of customers for more than five decades and will continue to help customers on their beauty journey with this new inclusive beauty offering. JCPenney Beauty has tripled its footprint for the haircare product assortment—a third of which is dedicated to serving textured hair. The space will also feature Salon-favorite products from Matrix, Paul Mitchell, and Joico. The complementary experiences create touchpoints in each respective space, encouraging cross purchase with associates who are specially trained to service all skin tones and hair types.

The retailer will provide full integration with its JCPenney Rewards program, offering more rewards than ever for JCPenney Beauty purchases. Similar to JCPenney Salon, the new beauty business will be eligible to participate in store-wide discounts at a reduced savings of 10%. Customers will be able to earn and redeem points on JCPenney Beauty products as part of JCPenney Rewards loyalty program. Credit card members earn 1 point for every $1 spent, and non-credit card members earn 1 point for every $2 spent. Once 200 points are reached, members earn a $10 Reward certificate.

For more information and downloadable images, visit the JCPenney Newsroom.

About JCPenney

JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico and at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation’s largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Thirteen Lune

Thirteen Lune is an e-commerce destination designed to inspire the discovery of POC founded beauty brands for all beauty lovers to enjoy, as well as products created exclusively for the beauty needs of Black and Brown people. Thirteen Lune is a result of a partnership between Nyakio Grieco, founder of nyakio™ Beauty which is based on her family's African culture and traditions, and Patrick Herning, founder and CEO of size-inclusive e-commerce platform, 11 Honoré. Thirteen Lune seeks to be a vehicle for change and a platform for authentic allyship where the voices of Black and Brown beauty founders are heard and celebrated.