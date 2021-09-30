InMobi Partners with TrueData to Further Scale Identity Resolution for Advertisers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced a partnership with TrueData, a data platform specializing in cookieless identity resolution, first-party data onboarding and audience marketing to further scale its identity resolution solution based on known consumer behaviors to facilitate meaningful conversations for advertisers.

The collaboration allows InMobi to help enhance its privacy-compliant identity resolution and match consumers across multiple identifiers; this is likely to significantly scale advertisers view of apps owned by consumers. As a result, advertisers can be even more targeted in their outreach and obtain a much deeper understanding of the consumers they’re trying to reach. The solution works across all verticals, especially consumer packaged goods and retail, allowing them to match consumers across different devices with the sophistication and scale they expect.

“We’re proud to partner with TrueData to offer an elegant solution to help our clients understand, identify, engage and acquire the audiences most important to them,” says Greg Archibald, Senior Vice President of North America Media at InMobi. “We’re leveraging the power of data to create what we believe will be the widest, deepest and cleanest data lake that allows for more targeted advertising across screens, leading to more meaningful conversations with a larger audience.”

“We’re excited to facilitate open and independent identity resolution through our partnership with InMobi,” says Jon Durkee, Chief Customer Officer at TrueData. “TrueData’s omnichannel Identity Resolution Platform connects every notion of a person and household to their digital devices so that platforms like InMobi can create meaningful conversations with advertisers at scale.”

The partnership with TrueData expands on InMobi’s recent enterprise expansions; last month, InMobi launched InMobi Telco to support mobile carriers and handset manufacturers.

About InMobi

InMobi is the leading provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies that help fuel growth for industries around the world. Our end-to-end advertising software platform, connected content and commerce experiences activate audiences, drive real connections, and diversify revenue for businesses everywhere. With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, InMobi is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators and businesses of all kinds. Incorporated in Singapore, InMobi maintains a large presence in San Francisco and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, London and Dubai. To learn more, visit inmobi.com.

About TrueData

TrueData built an omnichannel data platform specializing in cookieless identity resolution, first party data onboarding, and audience marketing. TrueData's Identity Resolution Platform allows customers to easily connect data, target segments, profile customers, and measure results. As a trusted partner of TheTradeDesk, Nielsen, Neustar, Oracle, and other industry leading enterprise brands, TrueData enables growth by connecting people and households to all digital devices. For more information, visit www.truedata.co or follow the company on LinkedIn.