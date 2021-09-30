Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions to Expand Support of Lilly’s Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions announce today their available services for the infused medications bamlanivimab and etesevimab, also known as BAM. When combined, bamlanivimab and etesevimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment authorized by the FDA for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in certain patients. Eligible patients include adults and adolescents (12 years of age or older who weigh at least 88 pounds), and who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or the need for hospitalization.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions were part of the original pilot program through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Home Infusion Association (NHIA). The program provided a safe and effective treatment to the most vulnerable population across the country, primarily servicing long-term care facilities. The bamlanivimab and etesevimab mixture is administered together as a single intravenous infusion and is now available to all eligible patients.

While certain therapies and antiviral drugs used in hospitals work to inhibit the replication of the virus and shorten the course of the infection, bamlanivimab and etesevimab work to boost the patient’s own immune response to help fight the infection and prevent complications that would result in hospitalization. The antibody cocktail should be administered as soon as possible following a COVID-19 exposure or within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis for best results.

"Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions are proud to be part of the COVID-19 response, positively impacting the lives of the communities we serve," said Kristin Williams, President of Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Chief Health Officer at Hy-Vee, Inc.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, subsidiaries of Hy-Vee, Inc., have 21 locations throughout the U.S. All locations are licensed to administer the antibody treatment and are able to service patients in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy locations:

Atlanta: 3103 Clairmont Road, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30329

Birmingham: 2100 Riverchase Center, Building (Suite) 400, Hoover, AL 35244

Boston: 300 Washington St., Suite 150, Newton, MA 02458

Buffalo: 520 Ellicott St., Suite 200, Buffalo, NY 14203

Charleston: 615 Lee St. E., Charleston, WV 25301

Chicago: 1 East Erie St., Suite 630-640, Chicago, IL 60611

Dallas (Farmers Branch): 10 Medical Parkway Plaza 3, Suite 107, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Dallas (Richardson): 1301 E. Arapaho Road, Suite 103, Richardson, TX 75081

Durham: 629 Davis Drive, Suite #100, Morrisville, NC 27560

Houston: 8924 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

Jackson: 3010 Lakeland Cove, Suite I-2, Flowood, MS 39232

Omaha: 10004 South 152nd St., Suite A, Omaha, NE 68138

Orlando: 6925 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809

Philadelphia: 323 Norristown Road, Suite 100, Ambler, PA 19002

Phoenix: 4602 N. 16th St., Suite 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Portland: 10 Donald B Dean Dr. #3, South Portland, ME, 04106

Providence: 20 Altieri Way, Warwick, RI 02886

Richmond: 6605 West Broad St., Suite 110, Richmond, VA 23230

San Bernardino: 328 E. Commercial Road, Unit 103, San Bernardino, CA 92408

Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions locations:

Des Moines: 215 10th St., Suite 110, Des Moines, IA 50309-3608

Omaha: 10004 S. 152nd St., Suite C, Omaha, NE 68138-3904

For more information about Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions’ COVID-19 response, visit their blog or email covidresponse@amberpharmacy.com. For all other inquiries, call (888) 370-1724, email info@amberpharmacy.com or visit www.amberpharmacy.com.

About Amber Specialty Pharmacy

Amber Specialty Pharmacy, a Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary, is a pioneer and leader in the specialty pharmacy industry with more than 20 years of experience providing specialized care for persons with chronic, complex medical conditions. Amber Specialty Pharmacy has built an exceptional reputation by providing personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. This comprehensive care approach supports the medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs of patients throughout the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Amber Specialty Pharmacy headquarters are located in Omaha, Nebraska, with an additional 20 locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Amber Specialty Pharmacy was named the 2020 Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy.

About Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions

Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions is an independent specialty pharmacy operating primarily in Hy-Vee, Inc.’s eight state region of Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Specialized in oral therapies, injectables, and home-infusion services, Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions provides whole-health care by supporting patients’ medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs. Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions supports a wide range of complex, chronic conditions including oncology, fertility, Crohn’s disease, hormone therapies, and more. The Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary has locations in Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska and is able to service patients in all 50 states. Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).