WiTricity Joins the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) as a Core Member

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiTricity announced today that it has joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) as a core member. WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging technologies for electric vehicles (EVs), and has long been committed to the development of common standards and interoperability of EV wireless charging and will continue those efforts as a CharIN member.

CharIN is a leading global association with over 200 members dedicated to promoting e-mobility charging interoperability based on the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the global standard for charging vehicles of all kinds. Cross-industry stakeholders like automakers, charging station manufacturers, component suppliers, energy providers, grid operators and more are CharIN members whose goal, through making e-mobility charging solutions interoperable, is to make the EV user experience reliable, easy, and smooth to accelerate adoption.

“We are excited to help drive harmony and interoperability across wired and wireless charging,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. “We joined CharIN to continue our work to meet the charging needs of all vehicle types, at all charging levels, both passenger and commercial vehicles alike. Commercial fleets benefit from the significant cost savings of wireless opportunity charging, or ‘power snacking’ as we call it. As we push to high-power wireless charging for logistics and transit, seamless operation of hybrid wired/wireless charging networks will be essential.”

WiTricity’s wireless charging technology has been adopted by major automakers and will become available in passenger EVs in the coming months, with further implementation in commercial high-power vehicles to follow. Designed to be equally as elegant and modern as the new class of EVs they will charge, the wireless charging systems enabled by WiTricity allow for a truly seamless experience: just park and charge.

WiTricity has worked for over a decade with automakers around the world and their suppliers to set global standards for passenger vehicles. As a result, wireless charging built on the company’s patented technology is the basis of the technical standards by SAE International, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and the Standardization Administration of the People’s Republic of China.

For more information about WiTricity’s involvement in advancing industry standards, visit: https://witricity.com/innovation/standards/.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the global industry leader in wireless charging, powering a sustainable future of mobility that is electric and autonomous. WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology is being incorporated into global automakers’ and Tier 1 suppliers’ EV roadmaps and is the foundation of major global standards developed to support wide-scale adoption. Advancements like dynamic charging of moving vehicles, and the charging of autonomous robots and vehicles without human intervention all depend on WiTricity technology. See how WiTricity enables a magically simple, efficient charging experience.