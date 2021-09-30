Razer Leads the Way to Peak Performance With a Focus on Esports Wellness

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today launches the “Champions Start from Within” esports wellness program, which seeks to promote healthy and sustainable gaming habits in the highly demanding and intense competitive gaming industry. Razer will collaborate with psychologists, physical therapists, nutritionists and other experts to provide resources in the form of videos, articles, contacts and events. Esports athletes, both professionals and amateurs, can refer to these easily accessible resources and level up their game through physical and mental wellness.

According to Newzooi, global esports revenue has increased significantly and is predicted to see a year-on-year growth of +14.5%, to be valued at USD1,084 million in 2021. Enticed by the glory of fame, recognition, and ever-increasing prize amounts for tournaments across multiple competitive game titles, athletes often push themselves to the limits and unknowingly neglect their mental and physical wellbeing in the process. As a result, the average age of retirement for an esports athlete is around 25 years youngii – which is younger than traditional athletes. Often, physical injuries and mental stress caused by irregular schedules and diets are cited as the main reasons for retirement.

“The esports scene is dynamic and fast-paced, and that’s what makes it so exciting and engaging – but the industry hasn’t placed a lot of emphasis on physical and mental health, so many athletes are often unaware of how to care for their minds and bodies for a longer-lasting career,” said Flo Gutierrez, Director of Global Esports at Razer. “We want to ensure that players and teams at all levels of competition are given adequate support, so we sat down with leading experts in the field and designed this program for them.”

Champions Start from Within

With a focus on four key verticals – physical activity, mental health, sleep, and nutrition, Razer has brought together esports wellness experts, professional athletes, thought leaders and leading esports teams to support this program. Together with the community, Razer has lined up multiple talks, events, and activations to educate aspiring athletes and ease them into the rigors of gaming, which will be provided in the web portal. Resources will include:

Articles and videos providing advice and tips on how to take care of yourself physically and mentally while grinding for that next big tournament. Panel discussions to shed light on the mental and physical demands of esports, as well as guidance and support for athletes. The panels will include experts in esports health and wellness such as Dr. Jordan Tsai, Esports Physical Therapist at Respawn Therapy; Crystal Mills, a former pediatric trauma surgical technologist who is currently the VP of content for leading gamer health and wellness brand Ritual Motion; Dr. Drew Schwartz, chiropractic physician for For The Wellness, as well as professional esports athletes from Team Razer, which consists of top esports organizations from around the world. One-on-one access to Razer’s partner experts through an appointment system where gamers can set up meetings with physical therapists, doctors and other professionals that are tailored to their individual needs.

In addition, Razer will also hold webinars and wellness workshops during gaming events to support the esports and gaming communities. Events will include:

A dedicated Razer Wellness Webinar slated for November 2021, featuring experts in the esports wellness industry. Open to the public, the webinar plans to educate and bring about more awareness and support to esports players. Ritual Motion Webinar – where we discuss tips and tricks for healthier gaming.

“It is commendable that Razer, a leader in esports and the gaming industry, is stepping up to help shape the future of esports, and prepare and protect future esports generations,” says Liz Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer of Ritual Motion, a leading health and wellness brand for gamers, who Razer has partnered with for this initiative. “We are proud to be part of this commitment, to shed light on how an athlete can and should care for their health and body in this relentless pursuit for championship.”

Champions Start from Within has gone live with articles from Ritual Motion and a series of videos from Respawn Therapy, an organization consisting of Doctors of Physical Therapy committed to improving health and wellness for gamers. Topics will range from coping with fatigue and burnout to proper sitting postures and exploring stress and recovery concepts. Also featured will be a suite of Razer products that have been ergonomically designed to aid in maintaining solid form while reducing physical stress when gaming.

