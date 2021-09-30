cbdMD Signs Exclusive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Troon

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced it has signed a three year exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Troon, LLC, whereby Troon will provide promotional and marketing services to cbdMD to help access distribution opportunities to the more than 600 Troon-affiliated facilities.

“cbdMD is a leader in CBD golf marketing, with two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson and Masters Champ Patrick Reed as our brand ambassadors. Now we are building on this lead by signing a three-year exclusive strategic partnership with Troon, the leader in golf course and private club management, operating over 600 facilities throughout the world. We have designed fully functional countertop and floor displays, featuring Bubba Watson, and can easily be placed in any pro shop or golf course facility. We are looking forward to working with the team at Troon to bring our award-winning products to Troon facilities and their millions of golf enthusiasts,” said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman & co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at 590-plus locations around the globe, including managing 640-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 610-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Honours Golf, OB Sports, Indigo Golf Partners, CADDIEMASTER, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis and RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design. Troon-affiliated properties include Indian Wells Golf Resort in Indian Wells, California; Yas Links Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates; The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia; and Lake of Isles in North Stonington, Connecticut. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world’s leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.