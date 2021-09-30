One Donation Selects Fluree to Provide Secure, Agile Platform for Charitable Giving Through Instant Payroll Deductions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluree, a provider of a Web 3.0-enabled immutable semantic graph data platform, today announced it will power One Donation’s cloud-based charitable giving platform, which allows employees to find and donate to their favorite charities directly through payroll deduction.

One Donation will leverage Fluree’s powerful database capabilities with blockchain features to provide a transparent and tamper-resistant platform for charitable giving. By connecting employees to more than 1.7 million nonprofits throughout the United States, One Donation removes the friction from the giving process while assuring donors that their contribution goes where they intended.

Fluree’s blockchain cryptography ensures all financial transactions and donation updates are secured in a core immutable ledger. Complete data traceability provides an audit trail from beginning to end, while digital signatures are cryptographically tied to every change.

“People want to feel confident that their donations are going to the charity they select, as well as meaningful projects within that charity,” said Fluree Co-CEO and Co-Founder Brian Platz. “We’re able to provide traceable donations so they can see where their giving is making a difference.”

A Business’s Strong Stance on Social Issues Can Lead to Higher Job Satisfaction

Workers now expect more from their employers than just a paycheck. Gartner research findings have uncovered that 68% of employees would consider leaving their employer for an organization that takes a stronger stance on societal and cultural issues. The same survey found that employees whose employer has a strong stance on current societal and cultural issues are twice as likely to report high job satisfaction.

All charitable donations through One Donation can be connected with an employer’s payroll provider. This makes giving as easy as making a 401(k) contribution or healthcare deduction.

“Building Fluree’s leading edge technology into the fabric of our platform has given us cloud-capable agility and transparency,” One Donation Co-Founder and CEO Ross Treakle said. “Rather than having donations go out quarterly or every six months, Fluree allows us to shorten that time to weeks at most. The ability to provide instant, agile transactions is a game-changer for workers, employers, and the charities they support.”

One Donation is exhibiting at the HR Technology Conference, through October 1, 2021, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. They can be found at Booth 514AB.

About Fluree

Founded in 2016 by Brian Platz and Flip Filipowski, Fluree PBC is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fluree is pioneering a data-first technology approach with its data management platform. For more information, follow Fluree on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit flur.ee.

About One Donation

At One Donation, we strive to make the world a better place, one donation at a time. Through our simple, secure, blockchain-based platform, we make it easy for employees to support the charities and causes that resonate with them on a personal, individual level, and do so directly through payroll deduction. Through this unique approach, employers can improve engagement, enhance their brand, and create a greater sense of community involvement across multiple fronts. We call this approach “frictionless philanthropy.” You’ll call it the best way to foster a giving and inclusive culture. For more information, visit One Donation at www.onedonation.org.