UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer Fast Tracked for VA Hospital and Clinic Purchasing with $49.5 Million ECAT Contract

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), the leading manufacturer of advanced Ultraviolet technology for Hospital Room Disinfection and Indoor Air Quality, announced today that the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is now available on CME Corporation’s $49.5 million Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Department of Defense contract. The ECAT contract streamlines procurement of the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer – globally trusted by over 1,100 hospitals to help reduce Healthcare-associated Infections and to eliminate 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 from surfaces – by a wide range of Military Services, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, as well as the Veterans Health Administration and Indian Health Services.

The Electronic Catalog (ECAT) Contract was secured on behalf of UVDI by CME Corporation, America's largest equipment-only distributor of medical products, and currently runs through 2025. DLA's Troop Support's Medical Supply Chain developed ECAT to streamline DLA's business practices and procurements. CME also services other federal, state, and county agencies with other contract vehicles and open market purchases.

The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer can disinfect an average-sized hospital patient room in 5-to-10 minutes and has been proven to reduce Healthcare-associated Infections and to inactivate high-risk pathogens in over 15 published, clinical studies. In addition, the UVDI-360 has been proven in independent laboratory testing to inactivate 99.99% of 35 pathogens in five minutes at eight feet distance — and SARS-CoV-2 at 12 feet distance.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic surges on, the brave men and women of our Armed Forces deserve the highest levels of protection,” stated Richard Hayes, President, UVDI and a retired Navy Veteran. “Thanks to the ECAT purchasing program, the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer can be rapidly deployed to beat COVID-19 and Healthcare-associated Infections in Veterans Affairs Hospitals and Clinics nationwide.”

CME’s Government Sales Manager, Bob Charron, added, “The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer reinforces protection and peace of mind against COVID-19, so we are thrilled to provide that in our continued partnership with the government.”

About UVDI

UVDI's Mission is to make a cleaner, safer, and healthier world through advanced UV-C technology that disinfects the air and surfaces in the environments we live, work, and play in. UVDI designs and manufactures advanced Ultraviolet technology in California, applying over 70 years of family craftsmanship and care. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is globally trusted by over 1,100 hospitals across 25 countries and proven in over 15 peer-reviewed clinical studies to reduce Healthcare-associated Infections and inactivate high-risk pathogens. UVDI's proven UV-C Indoor Air Quality technology is installed in over 10,000 commercial facilities worldwide. UVDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).