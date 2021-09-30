FastLabs Partners With Reef Technology to Add Midtown COVID-19 Testing Site

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FastLabs, the leading rapid medical testing company, and its strategic partner, Miami-based startup REEF Technology through its healthcare division REEF Health, announce the expansion of its rapid COVID-19 testing locations. The newest combined location will be in Midtown at 400 NE 36th St, Miami, FL 33137 (behind Taco Bell). This addition joins the other FastLabs sites located across South Florida at Dolphin Mall, The Falls Mall, and Sawgrass Mills.

The Midtown site (now accepting appointments) will offer PCR tests, rapid antigen tests, rapid antibody tests with results given as quickly as a few minutes, and a complete flu panel with results in under an hour. All FastLabs’ tests are authorized by the FDA and meet the highest accuracy standards of specificity and sensitivity.

FastLabs aims to increase patient accessibility to fast answers without having to get out of their cars or wait in long lines. All sites are cash-operated and offer all paperwork for insurance reimbursement, further reducing barriers to rapid access and facilitating access to the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, where private insurers must waive a member’s payments for COVID-19 diagnostic testing and related services. Appointments are scheduled via FastLabs’ website www.fastlabsmed.com. Walk-ups are permitted, but appointments are encouraged.

“Our partnership with REEF has allowed us to rapidly increase our footprint in South Florida and maximize our services to reach more patients,” said Dr. Raul Cruz, Chief Medical Officer of FastLabs. “The addition of this new location helps us be where patients live, while helping keep more neighborhoods safe and healthy.”

The locations and logistics are made possible through REEF Technology’s healthcare arm, REEF Health, which uses its network of more than 5,000 parking locations, staffing and infrastructure to help healthcare providers reach more patients. This allows COVID-19 testing sites to operate with speed and efficiency while minimizing the risk of exposure and transmission.

“Healthcare is inundated with a wide range of obstacles. Our partnership with FastLabs speaks directly to REEF’s commitment to provide easily accessible medical services,” said Arezoo Nazari, REEF Technology’s Head of Healthcare. “We are pushing to be comfortable with the uncomfortable, by challenging the status quo of the traditional care model delivery, using unconventional venues to bring exceptional care closer in proximity to the communities we serve.”

Patients no longer have to wait for traditional healthcare timeframes while health transparency is at the fingertips of the consumer. FastLabs is committed to convenient testing sites and reliable answers while operating in compliance with all local, state, and federal laws, rules, and regulations.

To make an appointment at any FastLabs location and find pricing options, visit FastLabsMed.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About FastLabs

FastLabs is a leading medical diagnostics company that provides rapid and accurate laboratory and medical testing for easy, safe, and quick lab results. Currently focused on COVID testing and other viruses, FastLabs provides express results for those that need fast PCR and rapid testing from the convenience of their vehicles, businesses or homes. With results in minutes, accessibility to fast, reliable and advanced technologies for accurate viral detection is FastLabs’ strongpoint in the effort to help expedite diagnosis, treatment and mitigate the spread of disease.

About Reef Technology

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that bring the best goods, services, and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team of over 18,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we’re making the place you live, the place you love to be.