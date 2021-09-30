Fresenius Kabi and Health Care Logistics, Inc. Collaborate on RFID Compatibility

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. & CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi and Health Care Logistics®, Inc. (HCL) today announced a collaboration designed to make drug replenishment in hospitals more efficient and improve patient safety throughout the medication-use process. The new collaboration allows customers to utilize Fresenius Kabi’s +RFID™ smart-labeled medications with HCL’s Stat Stock® inventory control solution.

"Fresenius Kabi is committed to making it easier for hospital pharmacists to manage their medications," said Angie Lindsey, vice president of marketing at Fresenius Kabi USA. "This collaboration will allow seamless and immediate integration of Fresenius Kabi's +RFID smart-labeled medications into Health Care Logistics' Stat Stock solution, which is designed to help hospitals create a safer, more efficient environment for patients and health care providers."

Stat Stock is an automated RFID-based system that can cut replenishment time in half and keep expired medications out of rotation. The system is designed to allow the pharmacy team to quickly identify and locate expired or recalled medications anywhere in the facility, then replenish or remove items accordingly. By taking guesswork out of the replenishment process, Stat Stock can help support improved logistics accuracy and patient safety.

“Our Stat Stock customers have requested pre-tagged products and we’re pleased we can now provide a solution through this partnership with Fresenius Kabi,” said Kurt Wolf, Health Care Logistics vice president of technology services. “The encoding of Fresenius Kabi’s +RFID products, using a GS1 format, makes it easy to incorporate them into our platform, which ultimately helps us better serve our customers and the health care industry as a whole.”

Fresenius Kabi launched the first of its many planned +RFID smart-labeled medications in September 2020. The medications feature smart labels with embedded, high-performance RFID tags that contain the relevant data that hospitals rely on to immediately identify, locate and manage their inventory.

To learn more about +RFID or to work directly with a Fresenius Kabi representative, please visit www.plusRFID.com.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at https://www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us.

About Health Care Logistics

Health Care Logistics provides an unmatched assortment of products and services to help health care professionals improve efficiency, reduce costs and deliver the highest level of patient care. The company specializes in manufacturing, packaging and distributing products for nearly every facet of the health care industry. For more information, visit https://www.gohcl.com.