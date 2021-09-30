Octo Wins Contract to Support FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products Programs

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, the premier pure-play IT modernization provider for the Federal Government, today announced it has been awarded a spot on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) blanket purchase agreement (BPA). Under this BPA, Octo will provide a broad array of architecture, data management, and new application development support to include project management, systems integration, engineering, data migration, modernization, enhancement, operations and maintenance, system and data disposition, and training. The contract term covers five years and has a ceiling value of $150 million.

CTP’s mission is to protect the public, specifically young people, from tobacco-related disease and death by regulating the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of tobacco products and by providing education about tobacco products and the dangers posed to users and others.

“ We are pleased to help the CTP forward their mission goals through key public health initiatives that align with the support we provide to agencies within the health marketplace,” said Charlie McQuillan, Octo’s General Manager of Federal Health Markets. “ The work we will do with FDA really showcases the breadth of our service offerings and will be focused around essential mission systems and data that directly impact patient health and outcomes. Octo is proud to be part of these efforts.”

Octo’s COO Jay Shah said, “ This contract win underscores Octo’s reputation as a company that helps federal agencies meet missions and marks our continued commitment to public health. We look forward to developing our relationship with the FDA and CTP and supporting the important work they do.”

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octoconsulting.com.