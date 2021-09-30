MOSSA and NIMBL Partnering to Ensure Exercisers Move Better and Feel Better with Recovery

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOSSA®, developers of group fitness programs that have inspired millions to move, and NIMBL, a provider of elite percussion muscle therapy tools, today announce their partnership to bring NIMBL products to MOSSA’s movement enthusiasts.

Through this partnership, health club instructors and MOSSA On Demand subscribers will gain access to exclusive content from NIMBL and MOSSA, including guided sessions for key use cases of percussion therapy – pre-workout for priming the muscles, post-workout and “trouble spots” to tackle onset muscle soreness. NIMBL devices also will be available for purchase from the MOSSA store.

“We’re very excited to partner with our friends at NIMBL and make percussion therapy more accessible to our club partners and MOSSA On Demand subscribers,” said Cathy Spencer-Browning, VP of Programming & Training at MOSSA. “In addition to our mission to get people moving, we also want to help everyone up their recovery game. Percussion therapy is part of what we call a WORK-IN, which helps the body regulate the autonomic nervous system and drive the internal recovery needed so they feel and perform better in their body.”

Recovery is just as important as exercise and movement, as it produces better results and prevents overtraining, which can affect up to 30 percent of non-endurance athletes and lead to physical side effects and injury. Percussion therapy is a simple but effective way to keep the body ready to move.

Guided percussion therapy sessions will be available exclusively to instructors through MOSSA Go and to MOSSA On Demand subscribers. Each session is led by NIMBL co-founder and fitness educator Jeremy Strom. Strom has led the FreeMotion Fitness global education team and worked with researchers to study the effects and benefits of vibration on the body’s performance.

Fitness industry veteran and NIMBL co-founder Josh Brand noted the synergies in both companies’ mission to improve movement. “Our team is honored to be partnering with the inspiring group of people at MOSSA,” said Brand. “We admire their mission to get people moving and on the path to living a longer, more active life. Through our sessions with MOSSA, we’ll teach users how to properly use the NIMBL percussion therapy device to gain maximum benefits pre- and post-workout and to ease tension from onset muscle soreness.”

Guided percussion therapy sessions from MOSSA and NIMBL are available now through MOSSA Go for instructors or with a subscription to MOSSA On Demand, which is just $9.99 per month.

About MOSSA

MOSSA is the most respected and inclusive developer of M4 Programming, a proprietary formula of Movement, Music, Momentum and Metrics, designed for the home and club markets. MOSSA has a history that spans five decades of inspiring millions of people to Move as its business has touched every part of the fitness industry. From early roots in successful health club ownership to pioneering the step fitness movement, MOSSA naturally evolved into one of the world’s preeminent developers of professional group fitness programs for health clubs, gyms, and YMCAs. With its latest release of MOSSA On Demand, the fitness pioneer offers club quality workouts for the home or wherever consumers have room to move. More information is available at www.mossa.net.

About NIMBL

NIMBL, Inc. (www.joinnimbl.com), the muscle wellness company, packages percussion therapy products and personalized education programs into cost-effective subscription programs. The company serves fitness organizations, sports teams, physical therapists, corporate wellness programs and individuals worldwide. Founded in 2020, NIMBL is privately held with headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey.