Array AtHome Now In-Network Nationally with Aetna

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Array Behavioral Care, the largest telepsychiatry practice in the country and a thought leader in modern behavioral care, announced today its expansion with Aetna, a CVS Health company, as an in-network behavioral health provider for members in all 50 states. With this Aetna expansion, along with its other payers, Array AtHome’s telepsychiatry and behavioral care services are now a covered insurance benefit for 87 million people.

Array has been a telepsychiatry provider to Aetna since 2008 through a legacy company and became an in-network covered benefit for members in 2016, serving 12 states. The new national contract comes after a strong track record of quality care and improving behavioral health outcomes. Among Aetna members, Array has achieved a net promoter score of 62 — nearly twice the healthcare industry’s average — indicating widespread high satisfaction and loyalty. Additionally, Array has pioneered collaborative care models, including adult and child telepsychiatry programs, in which primary care providers (PCPs) and Array clinicians collaborate to proactively manage behavioral symptoms to the point of remission.

“Amid the mental health crisis we’re seeing nationwide, we are continuously looking to provide our members with expanded access to evidence-based mental wellbeing services,” said Dr. Hyong Un, Chief Psychiatric and Innovation Officer for Aetna. “Array’s embrace of data-driven care, focused on integration, is a key component of our efforts. We are excited to further expand our relationship.”

With Array, patients have ongoing access to secure, online video calls with a clinician matched to their needs. Array has the largest and most-trusted virtual team of licensed psychiatry clinicians in the country, including adult and child and adolescent psychiatrists, as well as a variety of other licensed behavioral clinicians. From stress to depression, anxiety, trauma, and more, Array’s clinicians treat the gamut of behavioral health needs, providing ongoing talk therapy, psychiatric assessment, and medication management, if needed. Array’s clinicians are also fluent in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Russian, Dutch, Hindi, Farsi, and Portuguese, enabling Array to reach a diverse set of patients.

“We’re honored to deepen our partnership with Aetna and extend our services to its members nationwide,” said James R. Varrell, MD, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Array Behavioral Care. “Individuals in need of mental health support can find a behavioral health specialist who suits their needs. And Aetna’s entire network of healthcare professionals, PCPs, and hospitals now has the country’s largest telepsychiatry service organization on their team. This expansion is an important step in our commitment to increasing behavioral health care access to every community in America.”

Array’s telepsychiatry services and solutions have helped transform the behavioral healthcare landscape. People seeking care via Array are connected to ongoing services from the right licensed professional counselor, therapist, or psychiatrist in a matter of days. Learn more about Array AtHome today.

About Array

Array Behavioral Care (formerly InSight + Regroup) is the leading and largest telepsychiatry service provider in the country with a mission to transform access to quality, timely behavioral health care. Array offers telepsychiatry solutions and services across the continuum of care, from hospital to home, through its OnDemand, Scheduled and AtHome divisions. For more than 20 years, Array has partnered with hundreds of hospitals and health systems, community healthcare organizations and payers of all sizes to expand access to care and improve outcomes for underserved individuals, facilities and communities. As an industry pioneer and established thought leader, Array has helped shape the field, define the standard of care and advocate for improved telepsychiatry-friendly regulations. To learn more, visit www.arraybc.com.