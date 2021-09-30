Hampshire Trust Bank Selects ComplyAdvantage For Award-Winning AML Solution Suite

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection, today announced that Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), a specialist bank, focused on lending to UK businesses has selected the company’s award-winning anti-money laundering (AML) suite of solutions including Customer Screening and Onboarding, Adverse Information & Media, Transaction Monitoring and Transaction Screening.

Staffed by a team of lending experts HTB provides specialist business finance, mortgages and, award-winning savings accounts for individuals and businesses. Because of rapid and significant growth, HTB’s risk profile is changing as the firm’s client base expands into newer markets. This is why HTB elected to partner with ComplyAdvantage in order to build stronger, real-time AML capabilities with better control and scalability.

“HTB is serious about combating financial crime and maintains carefully monitored controls across the bank. As we sought to strengthen those controls we wanted a solution that would bring both resilience and efficiency”, said Nick Hawke, Chief Compliance Officer for HTB . “ComplyAdvantage represents a key step in maturity by consolidating all screening and transaction monitoring into a single hosted platform, which delivers a robust and reliable solution.”

Powered by ComplyData™, ComplyAdvantage’s hyperscale technology helps to uncover hidden risks throughout the customer lifecycle, helping banks like HTB to maintain the highest level of compliance oversight and integrity. This reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases by up to 80% and improves how businesses like HTB screen and monitor clients and transactions.

"We are very proud to be selected by such a highly regarded bank as HTB,” said Charlie Delingpole, founder and CEO ComplyAdvantage. “Now, the HTB team can transact with trust and grow with confidence by using our state-of-the-art AML intelligence, tools and technology needed to combat the volume, velocity and complexity of today’s financial crimes.”

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry’s leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage’s mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they’re doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers’, Index Ventures and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

About Hampshire Trust Bank

Hampshire Trust Bank is a specialist bank, focused on lending to UK businesses. HTB also provides savings accounts to individuals and businesses. The bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information, please visit our website: www.htb.co.uk